PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Today’s NEPM Asparagus Festival on the Hadley Town Common is postponed due to weather conditions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Asparagus tasting, Cancer Connection fundraiser, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 6, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
1 of 3  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg
NEPM staff FAIL to identify which asparagus is grown in Hadley versus elsewhere.
2 of 3  — asparagus0.jpg
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
NEPM Asparagus Festival! June 7, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Hadley Town Common. Food trucks, local beer & wine, vendor market, kids activities, live music, baby goats!
3 of 3  — NEPM_AF_Digital_1920x1080_Final.png

Today we deal with matters of great importance.

Like the true degree of Hadley’s asparagus supremacy. We know that Hadley grass used to get shipped to the Queen of England, but how different is it from the spears grown in other western Mass. locales, or even other spots across the globe?

To get ready for our very own NEPM Asparagus Festival happening at the Hadley Commons this weekend, we bring grass from three different locations, Hadley, Plainfield and Peru (the nation), to conduct our own experiment to see if NEPM’s staff can tell the difference.

And we learn more about traversing the 91 corridor for a very good cause. We talk to Tara Brewster and Chelsea Kline of Cancer Connection about how a Volkswagen bus and a donated bed are helping to raise money for the fundraising event, “Grateful Bed.”

Plus, a check in with Congressman Jim McGovern who addresses the "Big Beautiful Bill," a slew of listener questions about CPB, PBS, and NPR funding, ICE activity and his own upcoming visit to the NEPM Asparagus Festival on Saturday.

Asparagus taste testing
"Grateful Bed" fundraiser
Rep. Jim McGovern on public media cuts, ICE raids

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
