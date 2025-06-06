Asparagus tasting, Cancer Connection fundraiser, McGoverning with McGovern

Today we deal with matters of great importance.

Like the true degree of Hadley’s asparagus supremacy. We know that Hadley grass used to get shipped to the Queen of England, but how different is it from the spears grown in other western Mass. locales, or even other spots across the globe?

To get ready for our very own NEPM Asparagus Festival happening at the Hadley Commons this weekend, we bring grass from three different locations, Hadley, Plainfield and Peru (the nation), to conduct our own experiment to see if NEPM’s staff can tell the difference.

And we learn more about traversing the 91 corridor for a very good cause. We talk to Tara Brewster and Chelsea Kline of Cancer Connection about how a Volkswagen bus and a donated bed are helping to raise money for the fundraising event, “ Grateful Bed .”

Plus, a check in with Congressman Jim McGovern who addresses the "Big Beautiful Bill," a slew of listener questions about CPB, PBS, and NPR funding, ICE activity and his own upcoming visit to the NEPM Asparagus Festival on Saturday.

Asparagus taste testing Listen • 12:59

"Grateful Bed" fundraiser Listen • 14:26