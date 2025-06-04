© 2025 New England Public Media

Actor Sam Waterston, Franklin County Pride, Beaumont's Berries

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 4, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Beaumont's Berries for the latest CISA Local Hero segment.
The Fabulous 413 visits Beaumont's Berries for the latest CISA Local Hero segment.
The 2025 Franklin County Pride parade will take place Saturday, June 7.
The 2025 Franklin County Pride parade will take place Saturday, June 7.
Today we're talking about sweet things.

Even when we’re talking about hard things to watch. This Saturday, The Triplex Cinema will host a special screening of the Oscar-winning 1984 film, “The Killing Fields,” directed by Roland Joffé, which depicts the experiences of two journalists in Cambodia at the beginning of the Khmer Rouge uprising in 1975. We chat with one of the stars of that movie who will be on hand at the theater for a post-movie Q&A, actor Sam Waterston.

Plus, it’s Pride Month, officially, and the pride celebrations are rolling out all over the 413. On June 7, you can join the celebrations with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community when Franklin County Pride gathers all for their parade and festivities in Greenfield. We speak with Cynthia Fritz, Jake Krain and Heather Mahoney about all the celebrations through the rainbow they will bring downtown on Saturday.

And, it's in jars, cause that’s where the jam goes. In Conway, a passion project has become a career in turning fruit into low and no sugar spreadables. We chat with Devon Whitney-Deal of Beaumont’s Berries about her pivot from working her corporate job at CISA and managing the Greenfield Farmer’s Market to picking fruits and making jam.

Plus, if you're curious about the version of Technotronic's "Pump Up The Jam" that Kaliis mentioned, you can see it here, performed by Damien Robitalle.

"The Killing Fields" with actor Sam Waterston
Franklin County Pride 2025
Beaumont's Berries

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
