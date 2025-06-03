© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Equity in the 413, Age of Excellence awards, Mr. Universe on NSF cuts

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 3, 2025 at 1:38 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Community Foundation's Equity in the 413 Summit will take place on June 12, 2025 at Westfield State University.
1 of 3  — Untitled-1.png
Community Foundation's Equity in the 413 Summit will take place on June 12, 2025 at Westfield State University.
Courtesy / Community Foundation
The Fabulous 413 talks with Community Foundation CEO Megan Burke and Vice President for People and Culture Briana Wales-Thaxton about the upcoming Equity in the 413 Summit
2 of 3  — IMG_4058.JPG
The Fabulous 413 talks with Community Foundation CEO Megan Burke and Vice President for People and Culture Briana Wales-Thaxton about the upcoming Equity in the 413 Summit
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today we provide two opportunities to engage, enact or acknowledge the changes you’d like to see in your community and beyond.

One of those is the upcoming Equity in the 413: Western Massachusetts Racial Equity Summit, which seeks to realign efforts toward racial equity across the region. We talk with Community Foundation CEO Megan Burke and Vice President for People and Culture Briana Wales-Thaxton about the need and utility of this gathering, especially at a time when diversity is slowly becoming a dirty word, and how the event has grown and evolved since its inception in 2023.

Another is Glenmeadow Retirement Living, where they are currently accepting nominees for their Age of Excellence awards, honoring folx over 60 and the myriad ways they impact our lives. Glenmeadow’s Kathy Martin, president and CEO, and Rania Kfuri, vice president of philanthropy, speak with us about the ceremony’s impact on the organization's 140+ year history and how they’re changing perspectives on what aging looks like.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, talks about the cuts to the National Science Foundation (NSF) in the “big beautiful bill,” including its repercussions for NASA, and what happens to the American scientific landscape when visas for international students and researchers are unavailable or revoked.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREELDERLYCOMMUNITY ACTIONMr. UniverseGOVERNMENT & POLITICSSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith