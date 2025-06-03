Equity in the 413, Age of Excellence awards, Mr. Universe on NSF cuts

Today we provide two opportunities to engage, enact or acknowledge the changes you’d like to see in your community and beyond.

One of those is the upcoming Equity in the 413 : Western Massachusetts Racial Equity Summit, which seeks to realign efforts toward racial equity across the region. We talk with Community Foundation CEO Megan Burke and Vice President for People and Culture Briana Wales-Thaxton about the need and utility of this gathering, especially at a time when diversity is slowly becoming a dirty word, and how the event has grown and evolved since its inception in 2023.

Another is Glenmeadow Retirement Living, where they are currently accepting nominees for their Age of Excellence awards, honoring folx over 60 and the myriad ways they impact our lives. Glenmeadow’s Kathy Martin, president and CEO, and Rania Kfuri, vice president of philanthropy, speak with us about the ceremony’s impact on the organization's 140+ year history and how they’re changing perspectives on what aging looks like.