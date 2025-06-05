Big Gay Speakeasy, Queer Joy Fun Fair, Word Nerd

We’re exploring all the colors of the rainbow, cause it’s PRIDE MONTH, ya’ll.

The Queer Joy Chorus recently became the Queer Joy Collaborative and is celebrating its first year in the new incarnation. This Sunday, they’ll throw the first-ever Queer Joy Fun Fair with activities, singing, food and more at Smith Vocational High School in Northampton. We chat with Mara Levi and Micki McInnis about the shift inside this ever-growing organization.

And in the Berkshires, an innovative incubating theater teams up with a New York-based theater company to tell lost histories in song. The Big Gay Speakeasy happens June 13-14 in Adams, so we speak with Adams Theater ’s artistic director, Yina Moore, and Life Jacket Theatre ’s artistic director, Travis Russ, about the production, their collaboration and how we can use music to tell the tales of those lost.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , digs into a listener question about poisonous words by exploring the similarities and differences of baleful, baneful, bale and bane.

Big Gay Speakeasy Listen • 22:31

Baneful and baleful with the Word Nerd Listen • 13:11