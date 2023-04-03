The Moushabeck Moushabook Mashup

Hampshire College Astronomer Dr. Salman Hameed on the James Webb's deep dive into the TRAPPIST-1 system. Is there a planet there that could host life as we know it? Plus the unveiling of the Artemis I crew. And Hannah Moushabeck on her new book Homeland: My Father Dreams of Palestine with special guests her father, Michel, and her uncle, Gabriel. All three of these Moushabecks have a lifelong dedication to books, bookstores and publishing. We'll hear about those connections and how they link up to Western Mass.