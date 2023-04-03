© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The Moushabeck Moushabook Mashup

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT
Homeland.jpg
Chronicle Books
/

Hampshire College Astronomer Dr. Salman Hameed on the James Webb's deep dive into the TRAPPIST-1 system. Is there a planet there that could host life as we know it? Plus the unveiling of the Artemis I crew. And Hannah Moushabeck on her new book Homeland: My Father Dreams of Palestine with special guests her father, Michel, and her uncle, Gabriel. All three of these Moushabecks have a lifelong dedication to books, bookstores and publishing. We'll hear about those connections and how they link up to Western Mass.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSBOOKSBOOKS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
