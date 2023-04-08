Egg music and holy wine

It's Good Friday! Good as in we have a pile of wicked good things we get into.

First, in a confrontation months in the making, we invite NEPM's own Elizabeth Román to live taste test UK vs USA Cadbury Creme Eggs. Is there a difference that you can really notice?

And just in time for passover, we head to Provisions to have two kosher wines enter the thunderdome! Benson Hyde and Bruce Amis let us sample some non-Manischewitz options available this holiday.

Plus a musical double header! We catch band leader for Snarky Puppy, Michael League, on his way to sound check and ask him what's in store for their show at the UMass Fine Arts Center next week. And local bluegrass heroes Poor Monroe stop into our very stripped down studios ahead of their concert at Gateway City Arts on Saturday to share their musical histories and some aquavit.

Good things for your Friday, indeed.