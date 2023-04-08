© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Egg music and holy wine

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
Elizabeth Roman Cadbury
1 of 8  — Elizabeth Roman Cadbury
NEPM's Elizabeth Roman matched her nails to the Cadbury eggs.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Poor Monroe
2 of 8  — Poor Monroe
Local bluegrass band, Poor Monroe
Nafis Azad / courtesy of the band
The Fab 413 and the Provisions crew at the thunderdome
3 of 8  — The Fab 413 and the Provisions crew at the thunderdome
(from left) Kaliis Smith, Monte Belmonte, Benson Hyde, and Bruce McAmis at Provisions in Longmeadow
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Snarky Puppy
4 of 8  — Snarky Puppy
The band Snarky Puppy
courtesy of the artist
Elizabeth Roman
5 of 8  — Elizabeth Roman
NEPM's Elizabeth Roman in full Easter regalia
Tony Dunne
Poor Monroe at practice
6 of 8  — Poor Monroe at practice
Poor Monroe braves the deconstructed studios to practice before their appearance on The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Kosher Wines of the Thunderdome
7 of 8  — Kosher Wines of the Thunderdome
The kosher wines of this week's Thunderdome
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Screenshot 2023-04-07 at 08-22-14 Michael League (@michaelleagueplaysmusic) • Instagram photos and videos.png
8 of 8  — Screenshot 2023-04-07 at 08-22-14 Michael League (@michaelleagueplaysmusic) • Instagram photos and videos.png
Michael League (right) of Snarky Puppy
courtesy of artist

It's Good Friday! Good as in we have a pile of wicked good things we get into.

First, in a confrontation months in the making, we invite NEPM's own Elizabeth Román to live taste test UK vs USA Cadbury Creme Eggs. Is there a difference that you can really notice?

And just in time for passover, we head to Provisions to have two kosher wines enter the thunderdome! Benson Hyde and Bruce Amis let us sample some non-Manischewitz options available this holiday.

Plus a musical double header! We catch band leader for Snarky Puppy, Michael League, on his way to sound check and ask him what's in store for their show at the UMass Fine Arts Center next week. And local bluegrass heroes Poor Monroe stop into our very stripped down studios ahead of their concert at Gateway City Arts on Saturday to share their musical histories and some aquavit.

Good things for your Friday, indeed.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
