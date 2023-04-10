The history of rogue poetry

Mondays need a little beauty in them, and as we find ourselves right in the middle of National Poetry Month, it seems fitting to bring in a little lyricism and allay our daily doldrums.

So we talk to one of the poet laureates of Easthampton, Jason Montgomery. Although he and his partner Alex Woolner will soon be stepping down from the position, that didn't stop us from talking about their various poetry projects at Attack Bear Press, and his art in and outside of the 50 Arrow Gallery, plus a cool form of poetry they'll be highlighting on April 13th.

We spoke to the meter of buildings and architecture with Dylan Gaffney of Forbes Library's Local History & Special Collections, who will present a series of photographs documenting the evolving landscape of Northampton from 1887-1987.

And we discovered the prose of space with Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed, who showed us the magic of rogue black holes!