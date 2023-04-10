© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The history of rogue poetry

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 10, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT
Alex Woolner and Jason Montgomery
1 of 5  — Alex Woolner and Jason Montgomery
Alex Woolner and Jason Montgomery with one of their ticket dispensers converted to dispense short poems for a Poetry Vending Machine Project.
STAFF PHOTO/KEVIN GUTTING / Daily Hampshire Gazette
Mr. Universe on black holes
2 of 5  — Mr. Universe on black holes
Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte
courtesy of Salman Hameed
gaffney 2.jpg
3 of 5  — gaffney 2.jpg
Senior library assistant at Forbes Library, Dylan Gaffney
courtesy of Dylan Gaffney
Jason Montgomery
4 of 5  — Jason Montgomery
Easthampton poet laureate Jason Montgomery in front of the Calaveras de Coronavirus exhibit
Alex Woolner / Attack Bear Press
northampton 1895.jpg
5 of 5  — northampton 1895.jpg
A photo of Main Street in Northampton from 1895
courtesy of Forbes Library / Forbes Library Local History & Special Collections

Mondays need a little beauty in them, and as we find ourselves right in the middle of National Poetry Month, it seems fitting to bring in a little lyricism and allay our daily doldrums.

So we talk to one of the poet laureates of Easthampton, Jason Montgomery. Although he and his partner Alex Woolner will soon be stepping down from the position, that didn't stop us from talking about their various poetry projects at Attack Bear Press, and his art in and outside of the 50 Arrow Gallery, plus a cool form of poetry they'll be highlighting on April 13th.

We spoke to the meter of buildings and architecture with Dylan Gaffney of Forbes Library's Local History & Special Collections, who will present a series of photographs documenting the evolving landscape of Northampton from 1887-1987.

And we discovered the prose of space with Mr. Universe, Hampshire College's Salman Hameed, who showed us the magic of rogue black holes!

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
