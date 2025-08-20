August 18, 2025: Transformance 35, Big Yellow Taxi, Mr. Universe

Fun arts programming can take some of the sting off of heading back to school, and there’s a summer send off that helps to make sure those programs happen while also bringing the local music community together. Transformance 35 happens tomorrow, with a new list of covers being performed by local musicians. We'll speak with one of the organizers of the event, Northampton Arts Council's Steve Sanderson about the event and this year’s theme: “Immigrant Song”, and hear from one of the bands performing at tomorrow’s massive festivities: Big Yellow Taxi, and learn what continues to appeal about the songs of Canadian Joni Mitchell.

Plus Mr. Universe: Salman Hameed talks about how Kainaat Studios is encouraging millions of folx to watch the next lunar eclipse, and a planet near-ish to us we should pay attention to in Alpha Centauri, and the astronomical themes in a Josh Ritter song you might hear this weekend at the Arcadia Folk Festival.

