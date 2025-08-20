© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

August 18, 2025: Transformance 35, Big Yellow Taxi, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:09 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Three people sit around
1 of 3  — Fab 413: Transformance 35
(from left) Richard Cahillaine and Theresa Lorenço of Big Yellow Taxi, with Steve Sanderson of the Northampton Arts Council at the NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The official Transformance Promo
2 of 3  — Transformance Flyer
The official Transformance Promo
Northampton Arts Council / Northampton Arts Council
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte laughing.
3 of 3  — Universe Mar 13.jpg
Mr. Universe (Dr. Salman Hameed, on left) and Monte Belmonte cracking up.
Courtesy Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Fun arts programming can take some of the sting off of heading back to school, and there’s a summer send off that helps to make sure those programs happen while also bringing the local music community together. Transformance 35 happens tomorrow, with a new list of covers being performed by local musicians. We'll speak with one of the organizers of the event, Northampton Arts Council's Steve Sanderson about the event and this year’s theme: “Immigrant Song”, and hear from one of the bands performing at tomorrow’s massive festivities: Big Yellow Taxi, and learn what continues to appeal about the songs of Canadian Joni Mitchell.

Plus Mr. Universe: Salman Hameed talks about how Kainaat Studios is encouraging millions of folx to watch the next lunar eclipse, and a planet near-ish to us we should pay attention to in Alpha Centauri, and the astronomical themes in a Josh Ritter song you might hear this weekend at the Arcadia Folk Festival.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith