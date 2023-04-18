Sunshine juice runs

We get to go both forward and backward in time today, which is fitting for a Monday somehow.

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed tells us about the ESA's new probe JUICE (already taking selfies in space), its mission to the moons of Jupiter, and the lengths we do to make sure the probe looks but doesn't touch.

Then we digress quite a bit about pizza and semantics with Jarrett J. Krosoczka. He's got a new graphic memoir out called "Sunshine" that will receive a full cast reading treatment on April 18th at the Academy of Music in Northampton. We pick his brain about the origins of the book and the ways the events have influenced his life today.

Plus it was the holiday that only 5 other states celebrate, and on which we look east to watch folx run 26.2 miles into the state capital. Neither of our hosts are particularly fond of running, however, so they look to you for other marathon-esque activities you may have participated in!

(Do tell us at thefab413@nepm.org, we are curious indeed)