© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Sunshine juice runs

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 18, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
papa ginos JJK.jpg
1 of 5  — papa ginos JJK.jpg
Author/Illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczki with a Local Pizza endorsement
courtesy of artist
cover.jpg
2 of 5  — cover.jpg
Jarret J. Krosoczka's latest graphic memoir, "Sunshine: How One Camp Taught Me About Life, Death, and Hope"
courtesy of the artist
Hampshire college professor Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte.
3 of 5  — Mr. Universe on black holes
Hampshire college professor Salman Hameed (left) speaks with Monte Belmonte.
courtesy of Salman Hameed
Juice_leaves_Earth_pillars.png
4 of 5  — Juice_leaves_Earth_pillars.png
A selfie taken from the Juice probe on its way to Jupiter
courtesy of ESA
Jarrett J. Krosoczka
5 of 5  — Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Jarrett J. Krosoczka, author
CAROL LOLLIS / Daily Hampshire Gazette

We get to go both forward and backward in time today, which is fitting for a Monday somehow.

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed tells us about the ESA's new probe JUICE (already taking selfies in space), its mission to the moons of Jupiter, and the lengths we do to make sure the probe looks but doesn't touch.

Then we digress quite a bit about pizza and semantics with Jarrett J. Krosoczka. He's got a new graphic memoir out called "Sunshine" that will receive a full cast reading treatment on April 18th at the Academy of Music in Northampton. We pick his brain about the origins of the book and the ways the events have influenced his life today.

Plus it was the holiday that only 5 other states celebrate, and on which we look east to watch folx run 26.2 miles into the state capital. Neither of our hosts are particularly fond of running, however, so they look to you for other marathon-esque activities you may have participated in!
(Do tell us at thefab413@nepm.org, we are curious indeed)

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURESCIENCEBOOKSBOOKS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith