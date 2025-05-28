Artist Saul Williams, live music with Ciarra Fragale, Wine Thunderdome
1 of 1 — IMG_3855.JPG
Western Mass. musician Ciarra Fragale joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Today there is an over abundance of talent.
We welcome back wine friend and sommelier Ken Washburn, general manager of the Leverett Village Co-Op, to the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome with two extra fragrant choices as we pit Vouvray against Beaujolais.
We also celebrate Ciarra Fragale's brand new album, "Get What You Want," for Live Music Friday, hear about her upcoming tour and how she adjusts her synthy new sounds for solo performances.
Multi-disciplinary artist Saul Williams has broken ground in just about every artistic avenue he’s been on, from slam poetry to music to film and more. We chat with the inspirational artist before you can catch his concert at Mass MoCA to kick off the opening of artist Vincent Valdez’s new exhibit.