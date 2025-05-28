© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Artist Saul Williams, live music with Ciarra Fragale, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Western Mass. musician Ciarra Fragale joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
1 of 1  — IMG_3855.JPG
Western Mass. musician Ciarra Fragale joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today there is an over abundance of talent.

We welcome back wine friend and sommelier Ken Washburn, general manager of the Leverett Village Co-Op, to the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome with two extra fragrant choices as we pit Vouvray against Beaujolais.

We also celebrate Ciarra Fragale's brand new album, "Get What You Want," for Live Music Friday, hear about her upcoming tour and how she adjusts her synthy new sounds for solo performances.

Multi-disciplinary artist Saul Williams has broken ground in just about every artistic avenue he’s been on, from slam poetry to music to film and more. We chat with the inspirational artist before you can catch his concert at Mass MoCA to kick off the opening of artist Vincent Valdez’s new exhibit.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsMUSICTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeWINE & SPIRITSVISUAL ARTSMUSEUMS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith