Artist Saul Williams, live music with Ciarra Fragale, Wine Thunderdome

Today there is an over abundance of talent.

We welcome back wine friend and sommelier Ken Washburn, general manager of the Leverett Village Co-Op , to the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome with two extra fragrant choices as we pit Vouvray against Beaujolais.

We also celebrate Ciarra Fragale 's brand new album, "Get What You Want," for Live Music Friday, hear about her upcoming tour and how she adjusts her synthy new sounds for solo performances.