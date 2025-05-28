413 Day recap, MiFA Victory’s “Puerto Abierto”
1 of 1 — Untitled-1.png
MiFA Victory Players will perform "Puerto Abierto" on June 6 at the De La Luz Soundstage in Holyoke.
Courtesy / MiFA Victory Theatre
Last month on April 13, we inaugurated our own holiday, 413 Day.
Today on The Fabulous 413, we take you back to play a science quiz with our friends from Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla.
Plus, we had great music at our western Mass. celebration, so we revisit some live selections from The Fawns and Silvie’s Okay.
Speaking of live music, the MiFA Victory Players are remounting their performance, “Puerto Abierto” at Holyoke’s DeLa Luz Soundstage next week. We hear about the show’s origin story with musical director and conductor Tian Hui Ng.