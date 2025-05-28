© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

413 Day recap, MiFA Victory’s “Puerto Abierto”

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2025 at 3:09 PM EDT
MiFA Victory Players will perform "Puerto Abierto" on June 6 at the De La Luz Soundstage in Holyoke.
1 of 1  — Untitled-1.png
MiFA Victory Players will perform "Puerto Abierto" on June 6 at the De La Luz Soundstage in Holyoke.
Courtesy / MiFA Victory Theatre

Last month on April 13, we inaugurated our own holiday, 413 Day.

Today on The Fabulous 413, we take you back to play a science quiz with our friends from Tumble Science Podcast for Kids, Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla.

Plus, we had great music at our western Mass. celebration, so we revisit some live selections from The Fawns and Silvie’s Okay.

Speaking of live music, the MiFA Victory Players are remounting their performance, “Puerto Abierto” at Holyoke’s DeLa Luz Soundstage next week. We hear about the show’s origin story with musical director and conductor Tian Hui Ng.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
