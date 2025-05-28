Tumble Science Podcast's Joke-ha-thon, "Voices and Votes" exhibit, Boulder Top Farm
Franklin County is taking the spotlight.
Because that’s where Tumble Science Podcast for Kids is making its home these days. Tomorrow night is their Joke-ha-thon, raising funds for their next season of fun things about the world to littles everywhere. We chat with hosts Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla about what makes a good dad joke and how even they are feeling the sting of the NSF cuts.
It’s also where democracy is currently on display. Mohawk Trail Regional High School has been host to the exhibit, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” which examines the process, procedure and current status of American democracy through historical documents and local connections. We meet with civics teacher Catherine Glennon to explore the collection before it travels across the mountains to Lee for its next stop.
And it's home to tiny aliens growing in the woods. We head to the Leverett-Montague border where Boulder Top Farm is innovating mushroom agriculture and more on their 4 acres. We take a walk with proprietor Elijah Lagreze through the wood chips, wine caps and baby turtles to explore the crops, see how integrating mushrooms into other parts of the farm have had a big impact and learn where you can try some of his culinary creations locally.