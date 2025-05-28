© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Tumble Science Podcast's Joke-ha-thon, "Voices and Votes" exhibit, Boulder Top Farm

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to Boulder Top Farm to check out innovative mushroom agriculture.
1 of 1  — PXL_20250527_142040032.jpg
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to Boulder Top Farm to check out innovative mushroom agriculture.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Franklin County is taking the spotlight.

Because that’s where Tumble Science Podcast for Kids is making its home these days. Tomorrow night is their Joke-ha-thon, raising funds for their next season of fun things about the world to littles everywhere. We chat with hosts Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla about what makes a good dad joke and how even they are feeling the sting of the NSF cuts.

It’s also where democracy is currently on display. Mohawk Trail Regional High School has been host to the exhibit, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” which examines the process, procedure and current status of American democracy through historical documents and local connections. We meet with civics teacher Catherine Glennon to explore the collection before it travels across the mountains to Lee for its next stop.

And it's home to tiny aliens growing in the woods. We head to the Leverett-Montague border where Boulder Top Farm is innovating mushroom agriculture and more on their 4 acres. We take a walk with proprietor Elijah Lagreze through the wood chips, wine caps and baby turtles to explore the crops, see how integrating mushrooms into other parts of the farm have had a big impact and learn where you can try some of his culinary creations locally.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightSCIENCEHISTORYVISUAL ARTSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith