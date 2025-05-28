Tumble Science Podcast's Joke-ha-thon, "Voices and Votes" exhibit, Boulder Top Farm

Franklin County is taking the spotlight.

Because that’s where Tumble Science Podcast for Kids is making its home these days. Tomorrow night is their Joke-ha-thon , raising funds for their next season of fun things about the world to littles everywhere. We chat with hosts Lindsay Patterson and Marshall Escamilla about what makes a good dad joke and how even they are feeling the sting of the NSF cuts .

It’s also where democracy is currently on display. Mohawk Trail Regional High School has been host to the exhibit, “ Voices and Votes : Democracy in America,” which examines the process, procedure and current status of American democracy through historical documents and local connections. We meet with civics teacher Catherine Glennon to explore the collection before it travels across the mountains to Lee for its next stop.