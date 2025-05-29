© 2025 New England Public Media

Slavery North Initiative, sustainable printmaking, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:57 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 take a tour of operations at the natural dye printmaking studio, Zea Mays, in Florence.
1 of 3  — PXL_20250527_204851896.jpg
The Fabulous 413 take a tour of operations at the natural dye printmaking studio, Zea Mays, in Florence.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 tours operations at the natural dye printmaking studio, Zea Mays, in Florence.
2 of 3  — PXL_20250527_211137760.jpg
The Fabulous 413 tours operations at the natural dye printmaking studio, Zea Mays, in Florence.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We’re exploring emphasis.

In Amherst, we return to an exhibit, “Sowing History, Reaping Justice,” where students of the Slavery North Initiative have spent a semester developing picture books for younger audiences to learn about slavery. We talk to student authors Emmanuel Nkuranga, River Riddle and Georgia Brabec as well as professors Charmaine Nelson of UMass and Raphael Rogers of Clark University to explore their projects.

We also learn how to make art as sustainable as possible. Nestled in the neighborhood of Florence, the printmaking studio, Zea Mays, is preparing to share its wealth of knowledge with the public. We get a tour with founder Liz Chalfin of their two levels of printmaking wonders, meet some studio members and preview the prints that you too can make at their open house this weekend.

And resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, gives us some rules-of-thumb about the ways we pronu-ounsee things in response to a listener's question about accents, and where we should be placing them.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith