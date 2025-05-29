Slavery North Initiative, sustainable printmaking, Word Nerd

We’re exploring emphasis.

In Amherst, we return to an exhibit, “ Sowing History, Reaping Justice ,” where students of the Slavery North Initiative have spent a semester developing picture books for younger audiences to learn about slavery. We talk to student authors Emmanuel Nkuranga, River Riddle and Georgia Brabec as well as professors Charmaine Nelson of UMass and Raphael Rogers of Clark University to explore their projects.

We also learn how to make art as sustainable as possible. Nestled in the neighborhood of Florence, the printmaking studio, Zea Mays , is preparing to share its wealth of knowledge with the public. We get a tour with founder Liz Chalfin of their two levels of printmaking wonders, meet some studio members and preview the prints that you too can make at their open house this weekend.