Revitalizing the daily hip-hop budgets

If you had no plans for this weekend, no worries, we've got you covered. There's so much happening in the 413 this weekend that we wish there were more hours in the day.

A lot of those happenings involve hip-hop, where a legend in the genre is making an appearance in Easthampton this weekend. Large Professor performs at Daily Operation on Saturday and we chat with chef/owner David Schrier about how that's just one small part of keeping hip-hop vibrant in Western Mass.

From there we go to Bombyx in Florence, where the 2nd Annual Power of Truths Festival is taking place on April 29th & 30th. The innovative and ambitious program seeks to inspire folx in order to create more equitable communities, and we chat with Michael Lawrence Riddell of Self-Evident Education and Jared Bridgeman, aka Akrobatik about how Hip Hop is a large part of that picture and American history as a whole.

This Saturday will also see the return of GreenNFit, a volunteer driven event heralded by Revitalize Springfield (a subset of Revitalize CDC). We talk with President & CEO Colleen Shanley-Loveless and Director of Programs Ethel Griffin about the impact of this program and others throughout the Connecticut River Valley.

And we mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern, who is encountering and enduring difficult terrain on Capitol Hill.