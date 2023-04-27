© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Revitalizing the daily hip-hop budgets

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Revitalize CDC #GreenNFit
1 of 6  — Revitalize CDC #GreenNFit
(from left) Monte Belmonte, Ethel Griffin and Colleen Shanley-Loveless of Revitalize CDC, and Kaliis Smith
Ilana Goldin / New England Public Media
Akrobatik
2 of 6  — Akrobatik
Hip-hop artist and educator, Jared Bridgeman, aka Akrobatik
A. Garcia Photography / courtesy of artist
Self-evident Education, Michael Lawrence-Riddell
3 of 6  — Self-evident Education, Michael Lawrence-Riddell
Michael Lawrence-Riddell of Self-Evident Education(right) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Bart Rankin / New England Public Media
Daily Operation Staff
4 of 6  — Daily Operation Staff
Left, Dave Schrier, Jess Pollard and Dave Clegg, co-owners of Daily Operations, stand in the newly opened space in the Eastworks building.
Carol Lollis / Daily Hampshire Gazette
large-professor
5 of 6  — large-professor
Hip-hop artist and DJ, Large Professor
Zander Taketomo / Elkin Editions
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
6 of 6  — Jim McGovern, Rob Woodall, Tom Cole
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

If you had no plans for this weekend, no worries, we've got you covered. There's so much happening in the 413 this weekend that we wish there were more hours in the day.

A lot of those happenings involve hip-hop, where a legend in the genre is making an appearance in Easthampton this weekend. Large Professor performs at Daily Operation on Saturday and we chat with chef/owner David Schrier about how that's just one small part of keeping hip-hop vibrant in Western Mass.

From there we go to Bombyx in Florence, where the 2nd Annual Power of Truths Festival is taking place on April 29th & 30th. The innovative and ambitious program seeks to inspire folx in order to create more equitable communities, and we chat with Michael Lawrence Riddell of Self-Evident Education and Jared Bridgeman, aka Akrobatik about how Hip Hop is a large part of that picture and American history as a whole.

This Saturday will also see the return of GreenNFit, a volunteer driven event heralded by Revitalize Springfield (a subset of Revitalize CDC). We talk with President & CEO Colleen Shanley-Loveless and Director of Programs Ethel Griffin about the impact of this program and others throughout the Connecticut River Valley.

And we mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern, who is encountering and enduring difficult terrain on Capitol Hill.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith