The windy planetarium near Whoville

It is more than just our mornings that become eclectic this Monday.

We bring another installment of "Meet the Mayor", this time heading up I-91 to Easthampton to chat with Nicole LaChapelle. A lot has happened in that city as of late, so we talk about it and her love of local music

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, comes with us to the re-opening of the Seymour Planetarium at Springfield Museums this past weekend. We get his thoughts on the update as well as some of their other exhibits!

And Julie Lemieux of Windy Ridge Organics in Hawley stops through to speak about their interesting and innovative CSA program, and how they raise things off the farm as well!