Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The windy planetarium near Whoville

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 1, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
Windy Greenhouse.jpg
1 of 7  — Windy Greenhouse.jpg
A greenhouse full of seedlings at Windy Ridge Farm
courtesy of Windy Ridge Farm
Mayor LaChapelle
2 of 7  — Mayor LaChapelle
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle (right) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Salman Planetarium.jpg
3 of 7  — Salman Planetarium.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed at the Seymour Planetarium with the brand new Zeiss projector
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
Julie Lemieux.jpg
4 of 7  — Julie Lemieux.jpg
Julie Lemieux of Windy Ridge Farm
courtesy of Windy Ridge Farm
galaxy planetarium.jpg
5 of 7  — galaxy planetarium.jpg
A view of the galaxy courtesy of the new Zeiss projector at Seymour Planetarium in Springfield
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
Windy Ridge crew.jpg
6 of 7  — Windy Ridge crew.jpg
Some of the work crew from Windy Ridge Farm in Hawley
courtesy of Windy Ridge Farm
Monte photobombs the mayor.jpg
7 of 7  — Monte photobombs the mayor.jpg
Fabulous 413 host Monte Belmonte sneaks his way into a photo with Mayor Dominic Sarno at the Seymour Planetarium opening
Courtesy of Springfield Museums / Springfield Museums

It is more than just our mornings that become eclectic this Monday.

We bring another installment of "Meet the Mayor", this time heading up I-91 to Easthampton to chat with Nicole LaChapelle. A lot has happened in that city as of late, so we talk about it and her love of local music

Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, comes with us to the re-opening of the Seymour Planetarium at Springfield Museums this past weekend. We get his thoughts on the update as well as some of their other exhibits!

And Julie Lemieux of Windy Ridge Organics in Hawley stops through to speak about their interesting and innovative CSA program, and how they raise things off the farm as well!

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSSCIENCEGOVERNMENT & POLITICSAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith