Live for Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend

This weekend, visual art will not be the only type of medium that you can experience in the halls of MASS MoCA as a musical collective known for expanding the definition of ensemble, vocal, and solo music will push sound boundaries further.

We head to North Adams to get a sneak peek at Bang on a Can’s LOUD Weekend , where summer workshop fellows and collaborators from around the globe gather to delve into the notes of “new music” and permeate the museum with performances.

We hear from Bang on a Can co-founders David Lang , Julia Wolfe and Michael Gordon about this year’s lineup and the nuances of composing music together. And, we sit in on a rehearsal an example of their collaboration that will close out the festival, “ Shelter .”