Live for Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend
This weekend, visual art will not be the only type of medium that you can experience in the halls of MASS MoCA as a musical collective known for expanding the definition of ensemble, vocal, and solo music will push sound boundaries further.
We head to North Adams to get a sneak peek at Bang on a Can’s LOUD Weekend, where summer workshop fellows and collaborators from around the globe gather to delve into the notes of “new music” and permeate the museum with performances.
We hear from Bang on a Can co-founders David Lang, Julia Wolfe and Michael Gordon about this year’s lineup and the nuances of composing music together. And, we sit in on a rehearsal an example of their collaboration that will close out the festival, “Shelter.”
Plus, we meet Jason Treuting who joins the weekend line-up with his ensemble, Sō Percussion, and hear about how a beat can break through to new innovations in instrumental music. Plus, we hear a live solo performance from him in an excerpt of his work “Amid The Noise.”