The Fabulous 413

Live for Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 30, 2025 at 1:23 PM EDT
Jason Treuting of Sō Percussion in Spencer Finch's Cosmic Latte (2017), July 29, 2025.
1 of 2  — grove.png
Jason Treuting of Sō Percussion in Spencer Finch's Cosmic Latte (2017), July 29, 2025.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 with Bang on a Can co-founders David Lang, Julia Wolfe and Michael Gordon in Spencer Finch's Cosmic Latte (2017), July 29, 2025.
2 of 2  — grove 2.png
The Fabulous 413 with Bang on a Can co-founders David Lang, Julia Wolfe and Michael Gordon in Spencer Finch's Cosmic Latte (2017), July 29, 2025.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

This weekend, visual art will not be the only type of medium that you can experience in the halls of MASS MoCA as a musical collective known for expanding the definition of ensemble, vocal, and solo music will push sound boundaries further.

We head to North Adams to get a sneak peek at Bang on a Can’s LOUD Weekend, where summer workshop fellows and collaborators from around the globe gather to delve into the notes of “new music” and permeate the museum with performances.

We hear from Bang on a Can co-founders David Lang, Julia Wolfe and Michael Gordon about this year’s lineup and the nuances of composing music together. And, we sit in on a rehearsal an example of their collaboration that will close out the festival, “Shelter.”

Plus, we meet Jason Treuting who joins the weekend line-up with his ensemble, Sō Percussion, and hear about how a beat can break through to new innovations in instrumental music. Plus, we hear a live solo performance from him in an excerpt of his work “Amid The Noise.”

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
