© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Pride and progress

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Hamp Pride and Fab 413
1 of 3  — Hamp Pride and Fab 413
(from right) Celina Almendarez, Clay Pearson, & Kayla Abney of Hampshire Pride with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
Jane Fleischman.jpg
2 of 3  — Jane Fleischman.jpg
Dr. Jane Fleischman
courtesy of Jane Fleischman
PXL_20230502_200134892.jpg
3 of 3  — PXL_20230502_200134892.jpg
Clay Pearson of Hampshire Pride in his fantastic heels.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

This weekend is Pride in Hampshire County!

Yes, a whole month before the rest of the country!

But Northampton Pride gets its start under much smaller and more dangerous circumstances. Dr. Jane Fleischman was there at the first few marches, back when it was the Gay and Lesbian Liberation March. Although she primarily digs into sexuality of folx later in life with her practice Speaking Of, LLC and her podcast Our Better Half these days, we speak with her about those beginnings and its initial progress.

Once we examine the origins, we turn to its future as Hampshire Pride emerges phoenix-like from the ashes of its Northampton predecessor. Organizers Clay Pearson, Kayla Abney and Celina Almendarez join us to talk about the importance of preserving not just the Pride March itself, but queer spaces in general. They were just fantastically decked out in our studio and we have the pics to prove it.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELGBTQIA+HISTORYEDUCATIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith