© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

May the cinco plates be with you

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 5, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Latinas 413 and Hot Plate
1 of 4  — Latinas 413 and Hot Plate
(from left) Laura Cabrera, Perla Mendoza, & Liliana Atarancio of Latinas 413, Kaliis Smith, and Sarah Real of Hot Plate Brewing
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
U.S. Representative Jim McGovern, on his 2022 farm tour, speaks with Brookfield Farm manager Kerry Taylor in Amherst, Massachusetts.
2 of 4  — U.S. Representative Jim McGovern, on his 2022 farm tour, speaks with Brookfield Farm manager Kerry Taylor in Amherst, Massachusetts.
U.S. Representative Jim McGovern, on his 2022 farm tour, speaks with Brookfield Farm manager Kerry Taylor in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Karen Brown / NEPM
Young Monte Belmonte in the Star Wars wilds
3 of 4  — Young Monte Belmonte in the Star Wars wilds
A young Monte Belmonte (right) confronting a wookie.
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media
Monte Eating the C3PO.jpg
4 of 4  — Monte Eating the C3PO.jpg
Monte Belmonte enjoying a C3P0 sandwich from Springdale Lunch
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media

It is wars in the stars day!

Which means it's the day before Cinco de Mayo, often celebrated in ways that are... shall we say cringy. But Latinas 413 and Hot Plate Brewing are seeking to change all that, while still having fun in the process. They're hosting a Cinco de Mayo event at the brewery that day and we checked in with Sarah Real of Hot Plate, and Lilliana Atanacio, Perla Mendoza, and Laura Cabrera of Latinas 413 to hear more about the actual history of the holiday as well as what those festivities are going to entail

We mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern about the country's Cuba policies and his trepidation surrounding the news of the Umass Amherst Layoffs.

But we also asked our Congressperson what his favorite Star Wars® character is, because it's May the fourth, and we are nerds at our core. We want to find out who else in the NEPM building is feeling the force, so we ask our colleagues about the saga that continues.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSEDUCATIONWINE & SPIRITSIMMIGRATIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith