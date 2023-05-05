May the cinco plates be with you

It is wars in the stars day!

Which means it's the day before Cinco de Mayo, often celebrated in ways that are... shall we say cringy. But Latinas 413 and Hot Plate Brewing are seeking to change all that, while still having fun in the process. They're hosting a Cinco de Mayo event at the brewery that day and we checked in with Sarah Real of Hot Plate, and Lilliana Atanacio, Perla Mendoza, and Laura Cabrera of Latinas 413 to hear more about the actual history of the holiday as well as what those festivities are going to entail

We mcgovern with Rep. Jim McGovern about the country's Cuba policies and his trepidation surrounding the news of the Umass Amherst Layoffs.

But we also asked our Congressperson what his favorite Star Wars® character is, because it's May the fourth, and we are nerds at our core. We want to find out who else in the NEPM building is feeling the force, so we ask our colleagues about the saga that continues.

