The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Lounging for Literacy, music with Leyla McCalla, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:50 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits the Westhampton Public Library to learn about their "Lounging for Literacy" event.
The Fabulous 413 visits the Westhampton Public Library to learn about their "Lounging for Literacy" event.
Musician Leyla McCalla joins The Fabulous 413 for a pop-ip at the Green River Festival.
Musician Leyla McCalla joins The Fabulous 413 for a pop-ip at the Green River Festival.
Now that we’ve given you a list of local authors to read, you need a place to actually flip through the pages right?

Then you may want to get thee to Westhampton this weekend, where they’ll be “Lounging for Literacy” on June 28, both to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the library’s move and renovation and raise awareness and funds in light of the national cuts to museum and library services. Library Director Meaghan Schwelm, library volunteer Laurie Sanders, selectboard member Jennifer Milikowsky, local musician and avid composer of library songs Jim Armenti, and donkey wrangler Ali Jenkins with donkey in tow join us on the Westhampton Public Library lawn to talk about the event and the connecting point the library serves to its greater community.

We also revisit our pop-up session with the inspiring and impressive Leyla McCalla from last week’s Green River Festival. Plus, we hear a bit about her recent concert with her “Songs for our Native Daughters” cohorts at the Hollywood Bowl and how place and belonging have shaped the base of her songwriting.

And, we make a return to the wine Thunderdome in Northampton down in the wine bunker of State Street Fruit Store, where we try out two varieties that are perfect for the heatwaves to come

