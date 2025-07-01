Naturalization ceremony, author David Daley, Mr. Universe

We’re taking a local approach to national affairs, especially because at the top of the current U.S. presidential administration’s list of issues is immigration. And this particular nation of immigrants is about to celebrate a birthday.

Some of those immigrants will be naturalized as American citizens in Northampton on the Fourth of July this week. We hear from folx who get to see that ceremony firsthand, Laurie Millman and Harleen Multani of the Center for New Americans . Plus we see if we who were born here can prove our citizenship when asked the same questions posed to those who come here from afar.

But honestly, that might even be in jeopardy with a whole lot happening in the judicial branch, especially with birthright citizenship. We speak with the Haydenville author of “ Antidemocratic ,” former Editor-in-Chief at Slate Magazine David Daley , about the potential repercussions of the recent slew of decisions from the nation’s highest court.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, explores the wicked cool images we’ve gotten from the Vera Rubin Telescope coupled with the bittersweet knowledge that the DEI forward parts of the observatory's website, and perhaps their program, have been scrubbed.

