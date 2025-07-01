© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Naturalization ceremony, author David Daley, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:28 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 talks to Laurie Millman and Harleen Multani of the Center for New Americans about their upcoming naturalization ceremony.
1 of 3  — IMG_4883.JPG
The Fabulous 413 talks to Laurie Millman and Harleen Multani of the Center for New Americans about their upcoming naturalization ceremony.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 talks to author of "Antidemocratic" David Daley about the current state of U.S. democracy.
2 of 3  — IMG_4879.JPG
The Fabulous 413 talks to author of "Antidemocratic" David Daley about the current state of U.S. democracy.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re taking a local approach to national affairs, especially because at the top of the current U.S. presidential administration’s list of issues is immigration. And this particular nation of immigrants is about to celebrate a birthday.

Some of those immigrants will be naturalized as American citizens in Northampton on the Fourth of July this week. We hear from folx who get to see that ceremony firsthand, Laurie Millman and Harleen Multani of the Center for New Americans. Plus we see if we who were born here can prove our citizenship when asked the same questions posed to those who come here from afar.

But honestly, that might even be in jeopardy with a whole lot happening in the judicial branch, especially with birthright citizenship. We speak with the Haydenville author of “Antidemocratic,” former Editor-in-Chief at Slate Magazine David Daley, about the potential repercussions of the recent slew of decisions from the nation’s highest court.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, explores the wicked cool images we’ve gotten from the Vera Rubin Telescope coupled with the bittersweet knowledge that the DEI forward parts of the observatory's website, and perhaps their program, have been scrubbed.

Center for New Americans
Author David Daley
Capturing the universe with Mr. Universe

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURESCIENCEIMMIGRATIONMr. UniverseGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith