"We're Doing The Wiz," Ruffled Feathers Farm

We’re taking a close look at local innovations and memory.

We head to Hatfield where a prodigal farmer is building culinary forward farm dreams. Sara Fil has a history at farm stands but, with Ruffled Feathers Farm, she’s now providing vegetables, flowers, herbs and eggs to adventurous locals. We chat with her about the importance of the stand to her work.

We also look to Hadley at the original location of an innovative school that is the subject of a new podcast. Radiotopia presents “ We’re Doing The Wiz ,” which takes a look at Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School (PVPA) in its early days through the experiences of staff members and alums of the institution, including some missteps and key moments that lead to the titular production.

The award-winning creative team behind the episodes, Ian Coss and Sakina Ibrahim , both of whom were in this musical, talk to us about their experiences that inspired the podcast, the impact of creating this very specific aural snapshot of PVPA has had on their lives and processes, and how that work stays with them today.

