"We're Doing The Wiz," Ruffled Feathers Farm

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:58 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visit the stand of Ruffled Feathers Farm in Hatfield for the latest Local Hero Spotlight.
The Fabulous 413 visit the stand of Ruffled Feathers Farm in Hatfield for the latest Local Hero Spotlight.
The Fabulous 413 talks with the creators of the podcast, "We're Doing The Wiz," Ian Coss and Sakina Ibrahim.
The Fabulous 413 talks with the creators of the podcast, "We're Doing The Wiz," Ian Coss and Sakina Ibrahim.
We’re taking a close look at local innovations and memory.

We head to Hatfield where a prodigal farmer is building culinary forward farm dreams. Sara Fil has a history at farm stands but, with Ruffled Feathers Farm, she’s now providing vegetables, flowers, herbs and eggs to adventurous locals. We chat with her about the importance of the stand to her work.

We also look to Hadley at the original location of an innovative school that is the subject of a new podcast. Radiotopia presents “We’re Doing The Wiz,” which takes a look at Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter School (PVPA) in its early days through the experiences of staff members and alums of the institution, including some missteps and key moments that lead to the titular production.

The award-winning creative team behind the episodes, Ian Coss and Sakina Ibrahim, both of whom were in this musical, talk to us about their experiences that inspired the podcast, the impact of creating this very specific aural snapshot of PVPA has had on their lives and processes, and how that work stays with them today.

Ruffled Feathers Farm Stand
"We're Doing The Wiz"

Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
