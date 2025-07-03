© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

"Portraits in Red," Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:08 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 talks to artist Nayana LaFond's "Portraits in Red" series exhibited at the Springfield Museums.
1 of 2  — IMG_4926.JPG
The Fabulous 413 talks to artist Nayana LaFond's "Portraits in Red" series exhibited at the Springfield Museums.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley's 1982 album is titled "Ambolley." Ambolley spoke to The Fabulous 413 before performing at The Iron Horse.
2 of 2  — grove.png
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley's 1982 album is titled "Ambolley." Ambolley spoke to The Fabulous 413 before performing at The Iron Horse.
Courtesy of Artist

Two artists, two continents, and two endeavors to bring more awareness to each of their peoples.

At Springfield Museums, a collection of paintings aims to raise awareness and honor the many missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across the continent. Nayana LaFond’s “Portraits in Red” melds realism with Indigenous belief as it puts faces to the ongoing crisis, and we hear more about the project’s online origins in the early pandemic, its impact on folx everywhere, and the reasons for the project's upcoming end.

And tonight at The Iron Horse, an afrobeat legend will close out the Secret Planet’s second season. Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has a storied career spanning 5 decades and 30 albums, affirming him as a pioneer and innovator for two, possibly three, musical genres. We speak with the musical ambassador and veteran about music in Ghana, the rhythmic diaspora he works with, and the importance of playing his debut album July 2 in Northampton.

Nayana LaFond's "Portraits in Red"
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICAFRICAVISUAL ARTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONNATIVE AMERICANSWORLD
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith