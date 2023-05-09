© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Our Family Orchestra

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Fab 413 with members of New England Repertory Orchestra
1 of 3  — Fab 413 with members of New England Repertory Orchestra
(from right) Cailin Marcel Manson, Kaliis Smith, Michi Wianko, and Monte Belmonte
Tema Silk / New England Public Media
At Bree-Z Knoll Farm
2 of 3  — Bree-Z Knoll Farm cows at Breakfast
Some of the cows at Bree-Z Knoll Farm
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
At Bree-Z Knoll Farm
3 of 3  — Angie Facey
Angie Facey (left) shows the farm's milking robot.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Since we are aware of the massive attrition of dairy farms in Massachusetts, (and the alarming amount of sad cow stories we've had on the show), we're turning our attention to a co-op that is still making milk magic happen. Angie Facey of Bree-z Knoll Farm, which is a part of Our Family Farms, shows us around their new facilites, including a robot that uses lasers to milk their cows, and a brand new, only-been-open-for-a-month milk processing plant.

Then we head east to encounter a group determined to make everyone feel closer to symphonic music. The New England Repertory Orchestra, or NERO, is a boundary-breaking, canon-rethinking, community-entrenched organization that does that and more.
Performing a pair of works centering grief, including a premiere of a newly commissioned piece from Felix Jarrar, the orchestra takes the stage at The Shea Theater this weekend. We chat with artistic director and conductor Cailin Marcel Manson and violin first-chair Michi Wiancko about how diversity as a mantra helps them change the landscape and equity of symphonic and operatic music.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICAGRICULTUREEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith