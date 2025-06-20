© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Pride on the river, Holyoke Pride, pluralization

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 20, 2025 at 3:02 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Th
1 of 3  — IMG_4220.JPG
The Fabulous 413 visits Fame Lounge in Holyoke to learn about their Pride Month celebrations.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 hits the Deerfield River with Zoar Outdoor.
2 of 3  — IMG_4605.JPG
The Fabulous 413 hits the Deerfield River with Zoar Outdoor.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today on the show, we double your Pride, double your chance to party for equality.

We head up to Charlemont and get wet at Zoar Outdoors when Jason Costa and Ann Gillard take us out on the river for a paddling experience, not unlike the ones folx will experience at their Pride event this weekend. We hear about the importance of creating queer space outside and hear about the classes, clinics and a party they’ve got planned as we paddle down the Deerfield River.

We also head to Holyoke to learn about the Pride Fest happening this weekend. The city will be a-buzz with a wealth of activity, but post-parade partying is headed back to one of our favorite haunts in Hampden County, Fame Lounge/Eatery. We chat with proprietor David Blood and mixologist and pride committee member Alex Torres about what fun activities you can expect on Dwight Street this Saturday.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, gives us a closer look at the way our language pluralizes things, and how other languages we’ve borrowed from are leaving their marks at the end of English words.

(Looking right at you octopus, and you too mouse.)

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERLGBTQIA+
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith