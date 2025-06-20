Pride on the river, Holyoke Pride, pluralization

Today on the show, we double your Pride, double your chance to party for equality.

We head up to Charlemont and get wet at Zoar Outdoors when Jason Costa and Ann Gillard take us out on the river for a paddling experience, not unlike the ones folx will experience at their Pride event this weekend. We hear about the importance of creating queer space outside and hear about the classes, clinics and a party they’ve got planned as we paddle down the Deerfield River.

We also head to Holyoke to learn about the Pride Fest happening this weekend. The city will be a-buzz with a wealth of activity, but post-parade partying is headed back to one of our favorite haunts in Hampden County, Fame Lounge/Eatery . We chat with proprietor David Blood and mixologist and pride committee member Alex Torres about what fun activities you can expect on Dwight Street this Saturday.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , gives us a closer look at the way our language pluralizes things, and how other languages we’ve borrowed from are leaving their marks at the end of English words.

(Looking right at you octopus, and you too mouse.)