Dickinson Farm, Common Wealth Murals, composer Felipe Salles

We’re talking with folx creating connections in their fields.

Like when we venture out to see how the berries are doing at Dickinson Farm . We’re at the height of strawberry season and on the verge of blueberry season, both of which you can pick for yourself at their Granby location. Third generation farmer Nate LaFlamme shows us the lay of the land with all the crop diversity growing across almost 200 acres.

Sometimes connection adorns the walls you see every day. This Thursday on Juneteenth, Common Wealth Murals is hosting a bus tour of some of the public artwork in Springfield with connections to the holiday and the local Black community. We speak with Executive Director Britt Ruhe about the art you can see in the city of firsts, the importance of public art, and how you can be a part of a new mural going up in Indian Orchard.

Occasionally, it crosses genres. Composer, saxophonist and bandleader Felipe Salles released a brand new album earlier this month. “Camera Obscura” blurs the lines between light and dark, chamber music and jazz, and large and small ensembles to create an atmospheric auditory take on perspective and memory. We chat with the creator about the work itself and opportunities to see it live in Florence and West Stockbridge .

Berries at Dickinson Farm Listen • 17:08

Common Wealth Murals Listen • 16:42