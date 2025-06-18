© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dickinson Farm, Common Wealth Murals, composer Felipe Salles

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 18, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to composer Felipe Salles about his new album, "Camera Obscura."
1 of 3  — PXL_20250617_152912364.jpg
The Fabulous 413 talks to composer Felipe Salles about his new album, "Camera Obscura."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Dickinson Farm for the latest CISA Local Hero segment.
2 of 3  — PXL_20250616_144228429.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Dickinson Farm for the latest CISA Local Hero segment.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Britt Ruhe of Common Wealth Murals with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
3 of 3  — Britte Ruhe of Common Wealth Murals
Britt Ruhe of Common Wealth Murals with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media

We’re talking with folx creating connections in their fields.

Like when we venture out to see how the berries are doing at Dickinson Farm. We’re at the height of strawberry season and on the verge of blueberry season, both of which you can pick for yourself at their Granby location. Third generation farmer Nate LaFlamme shows us the lay of the land with all the crop diversity growing across almost 200 acres.

Sometimes connection adorns the walls you see every day. This Thursday on Juneteenth, Common Wealth Murals is hosting a bus tour of some of the public artwork in Springfield with connections to the holiday and the local Black community. We speak with Executive Director Britt Ruhe about the art you can see in the city of firsts, the importance of public art, and how you can be a part of a new mural going up in Indian Orchard.

Occasionally, it crosses genres. Composer, saxophonist and bandleader Felipe Salles released a brand new album earlier this month. “Camera Obscura” blurs the lines between light and dark, chamber music and jazz, and large and small ensembles to create an atmospheric auditory take on perspective and memory. We chat with the creator about the work itself and opportunities to see it live in Florence and West Stockbridge.

Berries at Dickinson Farm
Common Wealth Murals
Composer Felipe Salles

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS CISA Local Hero Spotlight AGRICULTURE VISUAL ARTS MUSIC COMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
