Live from the Green River Festival!

We’re on the Franklin County Fairgrounds, ready to begin 3 days of music, fun and community in Greenfield.

It’s time once again for the Green River Festival . What started as a small birthday party for a local radio station has grown to be much much bigger; from 1 day to 3, with or without hot air balloons, it’s still one of the most fun gatherings around.

We are broadcasting live from the grounds as they open to let in the peoples, hoping against hope for better weather this year.

We hear from Maker’s Market coordinator Mark Lattanzi about his role and the many creative artisans that you can encounter on the grounds this weekend, especially with a new twist on their location.