The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live from the Green River Festival!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 22, 2025 at 6:26 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to band MoLowda and the Humble for its live broadcast from the Green River Festival.
1 of 1  — IMG_4663.JPG
Ayu Suryawan

We’re on the Franklin County Fairgrounds, ready to begin 3 days of music, fun and community in Greenfield.

It’s time once again for the Green River Festival. What started as a small birthday party for a local radio station has grown to be much much bigger; from 1 day to 3, with or without hot air balloons, it’s still one of the most fun gatherings around.

We are broadcasting live from the grounds as they open to let in the peoples, hoping against hope for better weather this year.

We hear from Maker’s Market coordinator Mark Lattanzi about his role and the many creative artisans that you can encounter on the grounds this weekend, especially with a new twist on their location.

Western Canada's Ocie Elliott joins us with the sweet harmonies of their folk sound and some corrections to the internet's record. And, we’re visited by the Winterpills with their western Mass. dream pop and an announcement of music to come. Plus, speaking of new music, we check in with Philadelphia's MoLowda and the Humble before they take the main stage to hear about the album they just released today!

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE Live Music Sessions MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
