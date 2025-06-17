Jacob's Pillow's archives, Mr. Universe on Pandora's Clusters

Today, we get a very intimate tour of Jacob’s Pillow with someone who has seen so much its evolution to the point where a new exhibit has opened to cover his 5 decades with it.

Norton Owen began as a student at the festival, but now fills a position that was made for him, preservationist, a title he wears with curator, dancer and more. We get a personalized tour of the archives and new exhibition space where we dive into the depths of costume, film, posters and more. We also hear about the award he’s being honored with at the gala that marks the start of the season.

And, Monte brushes the sand off of his recorder to hang out with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, explains how scientists are using the Pandora's Cluster as a lens to check out more heavenly phenomena.

