The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jacob's Pillow's archives, Mr. Universe on Pandora's Clusters

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to Jacob's Pillow's director of preservation, Norton Owen.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250409_182756078.jpg
The Fabulous 413 talks to Jacob's Pillow's director of preservation, Norton Owen.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today, we get a very intimate tour of Jacob’s Pillow with someone who has seen so much its evolution to the point where a new exhibit has opened to cover his 5 decades with it.

Norton Owen began as a student at the festival, but now fills a position that was made for him, preservationist, a title he wears with curator, dancer and more. We get a personalized tour of the archives and new exhibition space where we dive into the depths of costume, film, posters and more. We also hear about the award he’s being honored with at the gala that marks the start of the season.

And, Monte brushes the sand off of his recorder to hang out with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, explains how scientists are using the Pandora's Cluster as a lens to check out more heavenly phenomena.

Norton Owen of Jacob's Pillow
Pandora's Cluster

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREDANCEMr. UniverseSCIENCEHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
