Three cans of Bombyx

Sometimes the weekend requires a shift in perspective.

Which is exactly what Provisions is aiming to do in the Wine Thunderdome. Benson Hyde and Bruce McAmis bring us a possibly contentious set of contenders as we pit two canned wine spritzers against each other, and examine one of the more sustainable routes wine may be taking forward.

It's what all of us will have to take with the Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity in Florence. Over the past three weeks the venue has been through logistical and bureaucratic rollercoasters. But we chat with Cassandra Holden from Bombyx and Laudable Productions and Bombyx Board Chair, Elizabeth Dunaway about what exactly got them shut down, and about the steps they and the city are taking to get them opened up again.

And we can even make a pivot with time signatures. In their own words, The Threesies rage against the tyranny that is common or 4/4 time by taking up the underappreciated 3/4 and it's many derivatives. The band itself is a frequently rotating cast of players, but Paul Kochanski, J.J. O'Connell, and Jim Henry join us (in a set of three themselves, no less) to bring more light to songs that swing.