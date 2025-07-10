© 2025 New England Public Media

'Still' at A.P.E. Gallery, Jazz & Roots Festival, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
To learn about the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival, The Fabulous 413 talks to founder Kristen Neville of Blues to Green and festival executive producer Evan Plotkin.
1 of 2  — IMG_5052.JPG
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We got a glimpse of the devised theater work, “Still," last year, but it’s been in progress ever since, and a new iteration will premiere this weekend at the A.P.E. Gallery. We speak with creator Marcia Gomes about the evolution of the work.

We also speak with Roberta Uno, longtime director and founder of New WORLD Theater, who has returned to the area with “Still” being just one of her many projects. We hear how this work fits among the rest and how she has shaped this incarnation of bringing ancestors to life as the production's dramaturg.

Also, we had to go back and learn more about the upcoming Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. We talk with Kristen Neville of Blues to Green and festival executive producer Evan Plotkin to hear how real estate company NAI Plotkin got involved to bring all of Springfield and beyond together with music.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, breaks up compound words to question their components and help us better understand how English works.

"Still" by Marcia Gomes
Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival
Word Nerd on compounds

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
