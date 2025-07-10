'Still' at A.P.E. Gallery, Jazz & Roots Festival, Word Nerd

We got a glimpse of the devised theater work, “Still," last year, but it’s been in progress ever since, and a new iteration will premiere this weekend at the A.P.E. Gallery. We speak with creator Marcia Gomes about the evolution of the work.

We also speak with Roberta Uno, longtime director and founder of New WORLD Theater , who has returned to the area with “Still” being just one of her many projects. We hear how this work fits among the rest and how she has shaped this incarnation of bringing ancestors to life as the production's dramaturg.

Also, we had to go back and learn more about the upcoming Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival . We talk with Kristen Neville of Blues to Green and festival executive producer Evan Plotkin to hear how real estate company NAI Plotkin got involved to bring all of Springfield and beyond together with music.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , breaks up compound words to question their components and help us better understand how English works.

"Still" by Marcia Gomes

Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival