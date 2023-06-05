© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Tributes in residency

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:57 AM EDT
(from left) Don McAulay, Jeffrey Foucault, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
1 of 4  — Jeffrey Foucault and Don McAulay
(from left) Don McAulay, Jeffrey Foucault, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM Studios
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture, LLC
2 of 4  — Damany Gordon
Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture, LLC
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Three people hold wine bottles and glasses.
3 of 4  — Wine Thunderdome: Vinho Verde with Quinlan
Michael Quinlan (right), wine ambassador of Table & Vine in W. Springfield with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Two bottles on a counter, slightly behind is a wine glass
4 of 4  — vinhos verde
The two wines of this week's thunderdome
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

It's a day for acknowledgements.

We're honoring the legacies of legends whose contributions can't be quantified. Such is the case with Ramsey Lewis, who is being honored on June 3rd at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke. Genuine Culture, LLC has gathered a group of jazz players and MCs to walk through his catalog to give a glimpse of the breadth of his influence across many genres. We speak with Damany Gordon about about the many innovations and connections Lewis made over the course of his life.

We're honoring icons we recently lost by renaming the wine thunderdome for it's namesake. And under it's new heading, we head for Table and Vine in West Springfield to sip with Michael Quinlan. It's our third straight week of firsts, as we try two wines of the same type from the same vineyard and truly see the variety that terroir can bring.

And we're honoring fortitude as well. Jeffrey Foucault starts his residency at Floodwater Brewing tonight, performing for the next three Fridays, but he's also playing in the Berkshires over the weekend at the Egremont Barn. Both he and his drummer for the night, Don McAulay were a part of Sparkletown: a tribute to Kate Lorenz a few weekends back at The Shea Theater, so in addition to hearing music from his catalog, we reminisce with the two of them about loss in the musical community near and far.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE MUSIC HISTORY WINE & SPIRITS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
