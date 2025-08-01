© 2025 New England Public Media

New play 'Belly,' McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 1, 2025 at 2:45 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 interviews "Belly: An American Love Story" writer and producer Haile Eshe Cole and assistant producer Nicole Young Martin.
The Fabulous 413 interviews "Belly: An American Love Story" writer and producer Haile Eshe Cole and assistant producer Nicole Young Martin.
We’ve got a bunch of current issues we’re tackling, some on stage, some in the houses of law.

Two professors at Bard Microcollege in Holyoke are producing a theatrical work that dovetails with their teachings tidily. “Belly: An American Love Story” is a work that condenses a decade of research on Black motherhood and reproductive autonomy into an experience of music, dance and spoken word, all while contextualizing these findings within the Transatlantic Slave Trade and friendships and families of today.

We speak with writer and producer Haile Eshe Cole and assistant producer Nicole Young Martin about the choreopoem and the ties to their academic lives in Holyoke, including a dissertation pivot. We also explore the lack of resources for newer theater works and recognizing cultural significance amidst universal experience.

And our weekly conversation with Rep. Jim McGovern interrupts his congressional break to talk about the famine and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, questions about the Epstein files, the ever-looming storm of budget cuts to energy initiatives, HIP, SNAP and more.

Oh, and what he’s planning to do with the rest of that downtime. Seeing as he’s on vacation and all, sorta.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
