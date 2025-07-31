© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

African Community Festival, Westfield Farmers Market, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 31, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to the organizers of the African Community Festival, Naefia Padi, Emmanuel Owusu and Doreen Dawes.
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to the Westfield Farmers' Market.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
We’re reminding you that Africa is not a single country, so don’t treat it like that. In fact there’s an opportunity coming up for you to learn more about and interact with several of the continent’s cultures that can be found in Springfield.

On Aug. 9, the African Community Festival will celebrate the diverse people of the African diaspora. We speak with organizers Naefia Padi, Emmanuel Owusu, and Doreen Dawes about the music, food, festivities, and community action that will take place at the event.

We also head to Westfield, where the local farmers’ market has become a volunteer-fueled labor of community. Market manager Lisa Zlody and volunteers Sarah Adams and Priest Sandy Albim show us the many flavors of the current market, the impact of budget cuts to HIP and SNAP, and the coalition of folx coming together to make sure their neighbors are getting healthy produce.

And, with Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, we swallow an orchard's worth of fruits that English lacked terms for, specifically to look at how apples came to be associated with laryngeal protuberances. Which is to say we look at the term Adam’s apple.

African Community Festival
Westfield Farmers Market
Word Nerd on Adam's apple

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
