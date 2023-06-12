Django's proud ceviche

More celebrations, more better, we say.

We're celebrating a widening palate, constantly tested and rested in the Tina Turner Memorial Thunderdome, which we enter with the folx at State Street Wine & Spirits in Northampton. There we take two rosés and pit them against the seafood melange of ceviche, as the Wine Uncle and Yankee Sippah consistently up their pairing game.

We're celebrating our queer community, especially in these times where we are seeing it threatened in places near and far. Heather Mahoney, Jake Krain, and Kacie Dean of Franklin County Pride visit us in studio and let us know all of the wonderful events they have planed for their Pride happening all week and beyond, for all walks and ages of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

And we're celebrating innovators. Django in June highlights the musical style anchored by Django Reinhardt and is nearing its 20th year. For live music Friday, we're joined by organizer Andrew Lawrence, guitarist and instructor Jack Soref, and clarinetist Evan Arntzen who in addition to showing us the incredible virtuosity of the jazz manouche style, but key us into some of the unique perspectives this event brings to western Massachusetts.