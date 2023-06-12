© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Django's proud ceviche

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 12, 2023
Ceviche and Rosé at State Street Wines in Northampton
(from Left) Kacie Dean, Heather Mahoney, and Jake Krain of Franklin County Pride with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
(From left) Monte Belmonte, clarinetist Evan Arntzen, organizer of Django in June Andrew Lawrence, Kaliis Smith, and Guitarist Jack Soref
The Wine Uncle (left) and Yankee Sippah (right) taste rose with Monte Belmonte
The Two wines of the Ceviche Thunderdome
More celebrations, more better, we say.

We're celebrating a widening palate, constantly tested and rested in the Tina Turner Memorial Thunderdome, which we enter with the folx at State Street Wine & Spirits in Northampton. There we take two rosés and pit them against the seafood melange of ceviche, as the Wine Uncle and Yankee Sippah consistently up their pairing game.

We're celebrating our queer community, especially in these times where we are seeing it threatened in places near and far. Heather Mahoney, Jake Krain, and Kacie Dean of Franklin County Pride visit us in studio and let us know all of the wonderful events they have planed for their Pride happening all week and beyond, for all walks and ages of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

And we're celebrating innovators. Django in June highlights the musical style anchored by Django Reinhardt and is nearing its 20th year. For live music Friday, we're joined by organizer Andrew Lawrence, guitarist and instructor Jack Soref, and clarinetist Evan Arntzen who in addition to showing us the incredible virtuosity of the jazz manouche style, but key us into some of the unique perspectives this event brings to western Massachusetts.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
