Why is western Mass short-staffed?

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 14, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis are with Mark Melnick of the UMass Donahue Institute.
Monte and Kaliis are with Mark Melnick of the UMass Donahue Institute.
Not enough workers, too many jobs.

The NEPM newsroom is tackling the big picture in the series, "Short-Staffed," and we're joining the conversation with Mark Melnick, the director of the economic and public policy research at UMass Donahue Institute. His expertise helps us break down the local and national labor shortage and why we are seeing more 'Help Wanted' signs around.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
