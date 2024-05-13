May 10, 2024: Vertical legacies

We bring the Bay State’s own bluegrass legend Peter Rowan to the studio for Live Music Friday ahead of his set at Bombyx May 10. He takes us on a walk through memory lane as he recounts growing up in the bluegrass scene in Massachusetts.

And when our own show producer, Tony Dunne, isn't running around for us, he lends his talents to one of the country’s oldest high school quiz shows,“As Schools Match Wits.” We talk to him and the show host, Beth Ward, about the joys of continuing the show into its 6th decade.

We pay tribute to the passing of a legendary recording engineer who helped shape the sound of the last 30 years, Steve Albini. Turns out a few local musicians got a chance to work with him, so we talk to Tim Eriksen and Peter Irvine of Cordielia’s Dad to tell us about their experiences with Albini.

Plus, we take this week’s Thunderdome to State Street Wine, Beer & Spirits to taste wines vertically and see what two different years can do to a grape.