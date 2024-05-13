© 2024 New England Public Media

May 10, 2024: Vertical legacies

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published May 13, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT
Monte Belmonte is with bluegrass musicians Peter Rowan, Max Wareham, and Chris Sartori.
Monte Belmonte is with bluegrass musicians Peter Rowan, Max Wareham, and Chris Sartori.
Two bottles of wine entering the Fabulous 413 Wine Thunderdome at State Street Wine, Beer, and Spirits.
Two bottles of wine entering the Fabulous 413 Wine Thunderdome at State Street Wine, Beer, and Spirits.
Monte and Kaliis are with Tim Eriksen and Peter Irvine of
Monte and Kaliis are with Tim Eriksen and Peter Irvine, members of band Cordelia's Dad.
We bring the Bay State’s own bluegrass legend Peter Rowan to the studio for Live Music Friday ahead of his set at Bombyx May 10. He takes us on a walk through memory lane as he recounts growing up in the bluegrass scene in Massachusetts.

And when our own show producer, Tony Dunne, isn't running around for us, he lends his talents to one of the country’s oldest high school quiz shows,“As Schools Match Wits.” We talk to him and the show host, Beth Ward, about the joys of continuing the show into its 6th decade.

We pay tribute to the passing of a legendary recording engineer who helped shape the sound of the last 30 years, Steve Albini. Turns out a few local musicians got a chance to work with him, so we talk to Tim Eriksen and Peter Irvine of Cordielia’s Dad to tell us about their experiences with Albini.

Plus, we take this week’s Thunderdome to State Street Wine, Beer & Spirits to taste wines vertically and see what two different years can do to a grape.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
