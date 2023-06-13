The rapt afro from space

Kaliis flies solo this week! No one panic!

Although there was some panic about microbes from space at one point. Mr. Universe, Dr. Salman Hameed joins us live to chat about the complete futility of quarantining to prevent microorganisms that would have been brought back by space missions. But our caution about cosmic cross-contamination still influences missions to this day, and may see some results on Mars.

June 12th was once declared Nelson Stevens Day in Springfield. Since the artist currently has a show up at Springfield Museums, we talk with NEPM's Kari Njiri, who not only has reported on the exhibit and the folx involved in making it happen, but has stories to tell from knowing him in everyday life.

And it's the start of our week long Juneteenth ramp up. I Am Afro: A Street Fair For All People is a Juneteenth event happening this weekend in North Adams featuring a wealth of activities. The festivities are being produced through a partnership of the Berkshire Black Economic Council and the First Congregational Church of North Adams. The BBEC's president and founder, A.J. Enchill, sits with us to talk about the festivities and other civic action as well.

And we're interested in finding out about your connections to Juneteenth as the week goes on. Have you celebrated it before? Is this your first time hearing about the holiday? Let us know at thefab413@nepm.org or send a text to 1-800-639-9120.