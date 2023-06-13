© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

The rapt afro from space

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published June 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT
The Tribute to Black Women mural, originally created by Nelson Stevens in 1974, that was recreated by Common Wealth Murals and the Community Mural Institute and is now on view at 38 Catherine Street in Springfield.
The Tribute to Black Women mural, originally created by Nelson Stevens in 1974, that was recreated by Common Wealth Murals and the Community Mural Institute and is now on view at 38 Catherine Street in Springfield.
A.J. Enchill, founder and president of the Berkshire Black Economic Council
A.J. Enchill, founder and president of the Berkshire Black Economic Council
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, chatting with Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413 through the magic of technology
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, chatting with Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413 through the magic of technology
Nelson Stevens. Imani Impulse, 1980
Nelson Stevens. Imani Impulse, 1980
Flyer for the I Am Afro street fair
Flyer for the I Am Afro street fair
Kaliis flies solo this week! No one panic!

Although there was some panic about microbes from space at one point. Mr. Universe, Dr. Salman Hameed joins us live to chat about the complete futility of quarantining to prevent microorganisms that would have been brought back by space missions. But our caution about cosmic cross-contamination still influences missions to this day, and may see some results on Mars.

June 12th was once declared Nelson Stevens Day in Springfield. Since the artist currently has a show up at Springfield Museums, we talk with NEPM's Kari Njiri, who not only has reported on the exhibit and the folx involved in making it happen, but has stories to tell from knowing him in everyday life.

And it's the start of our week long Juneteenth ramp up. I Am Afro: A Street Fair For All People is a Juneteenth event happening this weekend in North Adams featuring a wealth of activities. The festivities are being produced through a partnership of the Berkshire Black Economic Council and the First Congregational Church of North Adams. The BBEC's president and founder, A.J. Enchill, sits with us to talk about the festivities and other civic action as well.

And we're interested in finding out about your connections to Juneteenth as the week goes on. Have you celebrated it before? Is this your first time hearing about the holiday? Let us know at thefab413@nepm.org or send a text to 1-800-639-9120.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
