Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

History held in common

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published June 14, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT
Erica Slocomb at the NEPM Studios with Kaliis Smith
Erica Slocumb
Local Historian Erica Slocomb (left) with Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Tammy in character.png
Tammy Denase of Hidden Women, LLC as a few of the historical figures she portrays in her one-woman shows.
courtesy of the artist
CISA: Belchertown Farmer's Market
(from Left) Phil Korman of CISA, Katie Bobbin of the Belchertown Farmers & Artisans Market, and Nate Shattuck of Shattuck's Sugarhouse and Devon Lane Farm
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
Juneteenth wist.jpg
Flyer for Juneteenth at the Wisteriahurst Museum in Holyoke
Erica Slocomb / Wisteriahurst Museum

Sometimes it's good to dig into the roots of how we got to where we are.

It is a compelling factor that will bring Elizabeth "Mumbet" Freeman's story to life at Historic Deerfield on Juneteenth. Tammy Denease of Hidden Women stage company presents her one woman show on Freeman's life. But it's just one of the many lives she portrays, so we speak about using theater as a tool to educate about history.

It's where we are too. As Wisteriahurst Museum prepares to throw its Juneteenth celebrations on the holiday itself, we're joined by Erika Slocumb, a historian at the museum. In addition to organizing their Juneteenth event, she's been working on a project that looks to highlight and preserve the oral history of the black community in Holyoke, but has found that the reaches of community stretch much farther than she'd originally imagined.

And it's in physical roots, including some of the ones we eat. We sat down with Phil Korman from CISA, Nate Shattuck of Shattuck's Sugarhouse and Devon Lane Farm, and Katie Bobbin, the new manager of the Belchertown Farmers & Artisans Market to check in on how their opening weekend went considering that they are one of the few Sunday markets in the area, and to take a look at how this particular market has evolved over the past 30 years or so.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
