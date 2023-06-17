© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Co-operative geekery

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published June 17, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT
(from Right) Trenda Loftin and Revan Schendler of The Compost Co-operative with Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413
(from Right) Trenda Loftin and Revan Schendler of The Compost Co-operative with Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413
Glad Machine performs as Stone Temple Pilots During "Transperformance" in 2017.
Garrick Perry (center) performing with his band, The Alchemystics
Garrick Perry (center) performing with his band, The Alchemystics
Today was all about building the communities you need to see in the world.

We take a brief breather from our Juneteenth gear up to look to the north at the things the Compost Cooperative is up to. Worker-owners Revan Schendler and Trenda Loftin swing through the studios to tell us more about the core mission of the co-operative and how their model seeks to combat recidivism and climate change at the same time.

Then we brush the surface of nerdom, a topic near and dear to Kaliis' heart. The BEGIN Podcast features black nerds in western Mass digging into all things geeky. Two of the hosts, Neal Robinson and Garrick Perry, stop by to chat with Kaliis about the our respective histories on what used to be the outskirts of society, and the intersectionality of black and nerd culture.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
