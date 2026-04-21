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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Berkshires Book Con, music with Liz Longley, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:17 PM EDT
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Singer-songwriter Liz Longley joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
1 of 1  — 260417 Liz Longley0.jpg
Singer-songwriter Liz Longley joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Chris Schwantner / NEPM

Today we head back to the Berkshires to read more. The inaugural Berkshires Book Con happens April 18 through a super fun collaboration of local businesses and organizations. We speak to librarians Caroline Villareal and Tom Jorgenson to hear how the Atheneum, Pittsfield’s public library, and its partners are getting the community more engrossed in all aspects of books, including a community read of “Rules for Ghosting” by local author Shelley Jay Shore.

Live Music Friday brings the heartfelt lyrics, deft vocals and inspired guitar of Liz Longley to the studios. Hot on the release of her latest album, “New Life,” we hear about the inspirations she draws from the many music scenes she’s been a part of and the influence of motherhood on her work as she readies for a performance at the Button Ball Barn in Egremont.

And at the Leverett Village Co-Op, the only store in Leverett, Mass., 2nd level sommelier and Franklin County wine friend Ken Washburn helps us discover Italian red varietals that hadn’t been on his radar before until now.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsBOOKSEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith