Berkshires Book Con, music with Liz Longley, Wine Thunderdome

Today we head back to the Berkshires to read more. The inaugural Berkshires Book Con happens April 18 through a super fun collaboration of local businesses and organizations. We speak to librarians Caroline Villareal and Tom Jorgenson to hear how the Atheneum, Pittsfield’s public library, and its partners are getting the community more engrossed in all aspects of books, including a community read of “Rules for Ghosting” by local author Shelley Jay Shore.

Live Music Friday brings the heartfelt lyrics, deft vocals and inspired guitar of Liz Longley to the studios. Hot on the release of her latest album, “New Life,” we hear about the inspirations she draws from the many music scenes she’s been a part of and the influence of motherhood on her work as she readies for a performance at the Button Ball Barn in Egremont .