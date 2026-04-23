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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Amherst Sustainability Festival, Word Nerd, paper industry

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 23, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT
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The former Strathmore Paper Mill in the village of Turners Falls is likely to be demolished
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The former Strathmore Paper Mill in the village of Turners Falls is likely to be demolished.
Courtesy / Town Office of Montague
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today we’re looking for answers about sustainability, because it’s Earth Day.

So, in the most literal sense, we chat with organizers behind the Amherst Sustainability Festival, bringing together demonstrations, over 50 vendors of a wide variety of disciplines, workshops, bands and entertainment on the Amherst common this Saturday to inspire change for a better tomorrow. Stephanie Ciccarillo, Amherst’s director of sustainability, chats with us about this free event and how her department strives to shift the practices of the town.

For the more esoteric, we look at the sustainability of industry in times of uncertainty. Reporter Melissa Sances has just released a fascinating report on the entropy of the former Strathmore Paper Mill in Turners Falls as it faces demolition that begs to question not just our ongoing issues regarding industry of old, but pursuit of these truths in a time where revelations of this sort can be incredibly polarizing.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, explores the sustainability of one word’s direct object usage as we look at the place, time and frequency with which we use the word “whom.”

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREENVIRONMENTWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERINDUSTRYCOMMUNITY ACTIONEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith