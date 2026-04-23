Hampshire Pride, Opera on Tap, Rep. Jim McGovern
Today we get our flags ready for one of the area’s longest running traditions.
Hampshire Pride hits the streets of Northampton and beyond on May 2, and this year, the organization which was revived in 2023 and has an even larger celebration planned for the LGBTQIA2S+ community and its allies. We speak with Clay Pearson, Jay Kehoe and Colleen Jordan about the considerations and spectacles that will make up this year’s event.
This Sunday, you can learn more about one of music’s more notorious figures through an afternoon of local luminaries, and a beverage or two. Opera on Tap Boston makes a stop at the Iron Horse to perform its program on Mozart, complete with pianist, a set of renowned western Mass. based opera singers, and a potentially tipsy historian to take you through some of Mozart’s less shining moments and notorious rumors. Mezzo-Soprano Caitlin Felsman walks us through some of the experiences they’ll bring to life in Northampton on April 26th.
And. our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern sees the congressman in a whirlwind of activity and upset regarding the continued Iran War, the issues that beleaguer the upcoming midterms, and his own disappointment with his party in regards to some bills that will soon be voted upon that have very real impact on the whole nation.