© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Hampshire Pride, Opera on Tap, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 23, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 is joined by Clay Pearson, Jay Kehoe, and Colleen Jordan to talk about 2026 Hampshire Pride.
1 of 3  — PXL_20260421_171330082.jpg
The Fabulous 413 is joined by Clay Pearson, Jay Kehoe, and Colleen Jordan to talk about 2026 Hampshire Pride.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Courtesy
2 of 3  — 240501 Hampshire Pride 600 x 370.png
Courtesy
Hampshire Pride / The Hampshire Pride Festival returns to downtown Northampton Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
3 of 3  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

Today we get our flags ready for one of the area’s longest running traditions.

Hampshire Pride hits the streets of Northampton and beyond on May 2, and this year, the organization which was revived in 2023 and has an even larger celebration planned for the LGBTQIA2S+ community and its allies. We speak with Clay Pearson, Jay Kehoe and Colleen Jordan about the considerations and spectacles that will make up this year’s event.

This Sunday, you can learn more about one of music’s more notorious figures through an afternoon of local luminaries, and a beverage or two. Opera on Tap Boston makes a stop at the Iron Horse to perform its program on Mozart, complete with pianist, a set of renowned western Mass. based opera singers, and a potentially tipsy historian to take you through some of Mozart’s less shining moments and notorious rumors. Mezzo-Soprano Caitlin Felsman walks us through some of the experiences they’ll bring to life in Northampton on April 26th.

And. our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern sees the congressman in a whirlwind of activity and upset regarding the continued Iran War, the issues that beleaguer the upcoming midterms, and his own disappointment with his party in regards to some bills that will soon be voted upon that have very real impact on the whole nation.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSLGBTQIA+ARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMcGoverning with McGovernMUSICHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith