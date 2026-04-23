Hampshire Pride, Opera on Tap, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today we get our flags ready for one of the area’s longest running traditions.

Hampshire Pride hits the streets of Northampton and beyond on May 2, and this year, the organization which was revived in 2023 and has an even larger celebration planned for the LGBTQIA2S+ community and its allies. We speak with Clay Pearson, Jay Kehoe and Colleen Jordan about the considerations and spectacles that will make up this year’s event.

This Sunday, you can learn more about one of music’s more notorious figures through an afternoon of local luminaries, and a beverage or two. Opera on Tap Boston makes a stop at the Iron Horse to perform its program on Mozart, complete with pianist, a set of renowned western Mass. based opera singers, and a potentially tipsy historian to take you through some of Mozart’s less shining moments and notorious rumors. Mezzo-Soprano Caitlin Felsman walks us through some of the experiences they’ll bring to life in Northampton on April 26th.