Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Wait, wait, don't fix it

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 27, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! onstage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 5, 2021.
1 of 4  — Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! onstage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 5, 2021.
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! onstage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 5, 2021.
Jordan August Photography / The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Negin Farsad
2 of 4  — Negin Farsad (@neginfarsad) • Instagram photos and videos.png
Comedian Negin Farsad
courtesy of artist
Author Roy Blount Jr.
3 of 4  — blount jr.
Author Roy Blount Jr.
courtesy of artist
Reps. Jim McGovern and John Lewis with city portraits from Tim-Scapes
4 of 4  — MCgovern timscape.jpg
Reps. Jim McGovern and John Lewis with city portraits from Tim-Scapes
courtesy of Tim-Scapes

Technical difficulties are our favorite, let us tell you.

But that doesn't stop us from chatting with Negin Farsad and Roy Blount Jr. of NPR's "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me" just before they headed to the Berkshires for a live taping of the show. We subject them to a barrage of quiz adjacent questions as a warm up to the show on which they are regular guests, and broach the subject of farm animal sounds in various countries.

Another part of our lemonade making involves Rep. Jim McGovern, who joins us for our weekly mcgoverning. We get his take on the Schiff censure, the rolling attempts at impeachment, and the Poor People's Campaign.

If you've ever got a question for the congressman, email us at thefab413@nepm.org or text us at 1800-639-9120

And for everyone not spending their whole weekend at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, we give a quick plywood ramp to the weekend, full of fun things to do in the 4 counties that isn't the Green River Festival.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSFESTIVALSTHEATER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith