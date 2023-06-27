Wait, wait, don't fix it

Technical difficulties are our favorite, let us tell you.

But that doesn't stop us from chatting with Negin Farsad and Roy Blount Jr. of NPR's "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me" just before they headed to the Berkshires for a live taping of the show. We subject them to a barrage of quiz adjacent questions as a warm up to the show on which they are regular guests, and broach the subject of farm animal sounds in various countries.

Another part of our lemonade making involves Rep. Jim McGovern, who joins us for our weekly mcgoverning. We get his take on the Schiff censure, the rolling attempts at impeachment, and the Poor People's Campaign.

If you've ever got a question for the congressman, email us at thefab413@nepm.org or text us at 1800-639-9120

And for everyone not spending their whole weekend at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, we give a quick plywood ramp to the weekend, full of fun things to do in the 4 counties that isn't the Green River Festival.