Asteroid Festival

We're still reeling from the awesome that was this weekend, and in that way, today's show is a bit of a recap.

First we head to Amherst to check out the new Wes Anderson movie, "Asteroid City". We get to speak with executive director of Amherst Cinema Yasmin Chin Eisenhauer about some of the events coming to their theater, and then delve into the science-y-ness of the film with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed. We promise no spoilers for the film.

Next, a set of performances we held at the Green River Festival. Taking place in the Roundhouse in the middle of the Franklin County Fairgrounds, we cajoled a handful of the artists already performing at the festival to perform impromptu intimate performances and chat with us.

We sit with The Wood Brothers, who mostly are brothers and talk about the instrument the not-quite-brother of the band has created out of an old guitar and many other things as well as how their latest album "Heart Is the Hero" came to be recorded.

And we get to hang out with Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno who make up the folk duo Viv & Riley, just before Riley sat in on Raichel Baiman's set at the Back Porch Stage. We got to explore the world of old-fashioned string band sound as they continue to update it for a new millenium.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
