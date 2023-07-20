© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Live from the Double Decker Peter Pan Bus at The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 20, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT
Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Fabulous 413 is live in the streets of the Fabulous 413. We’re broadcasting live from the kick off to the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. The free 10th Annual Festival begins this evening on Fort St. in front of The Student Prince, The festival has become the city's premier annual cultural event, showcasing a diverse lineup of national stars and local talent spanning jazz, blues, funk, hip hop, Latin, and African musical genres.

We'll be joined live in front of The Student Prince on Fort St. by Festival Founders Kristin and Khalif Neville, the family of the late Charles Neville from the legendary New Orleans group The Neville Brothers. I’ll also talk with Evan Plotkin, Springfield native, festival founder and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Citizen of the Year. We’ll talk with producer Kyle Homstead from Laudable Productions. And we’ll round out the hour with the group kicking off the free festival tonight-the Garifuna Collective

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS JAZZ & WORLD
