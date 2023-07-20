Live from the Double Decker Peter Pan Bus at The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

The Fabulous 413 is live in the streets of the Fabulous 413. We’re broadcasting live from the kick off to the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival. The free 10th Annual Festival begins this evening on Fort St. in front of The Student Prince, The festival has become the city's premier annual cultural event, showcasing a diverse lineup of national stars and local talent spanning jazz, blues, funk, hip hop, Latin, and African musical genres.

We'll be joined live in front of The Student Prince on Fort St. by Festival Founders Kristin and Khalif Neville, the family of the late Charles Neville from the legendary New Orleans group The Neville Brothers. I’ll also talk with Evan Plotkin, Springfield native, festival founder and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Citizen of the Year. We’ll talk with producer Kyle Homstead from Laudable Productions. And we’ll round out the hour with the group kicking off the free festival tonight-the Garifuna Collective

