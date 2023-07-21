© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Floods, funerals, and a folk singer

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 21, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT
A Friday edition of McGoverning with Congressman McGovern. Is FEMA involved in helping our flooded farms? And where does he stand on Barbenheimer? We’ll forgo the Wine Thunderdome for the Cider Gauntlet and taste with cidermaker Suzy Fortgang from Muse Cider Bar and Valley View Farm in Williamsburg. Filmmaker Jason Berry who’s screening his film, City of A Million Dreams, about New Orleans Jazz funerals in Springfield this weekend. And Live Music Friday with the folk singer playing Bombyx in Florence, Willie Carlisle.

ARTS & CULTURE, WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS, HUNGER, AGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
