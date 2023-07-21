Floods, funerals, and a folk singer

A Friday edition of McGoverning with Congressman McGovern. Is FEMA involved in helping our flooded farms? And where does he stand on Barbenheimer? We’ll forgo the Wine Thunderdome for the Cider Gauntlet and taste with cidermaker Suzy Fortgang from Muse Cider Bar and Valley View Farm in Williamsburg. Filmmaker Jason Berry who’s screening his film, City of A Million Dreams, about New Orleans Jazz funerals in Springfield this weekend. And Live Music Friday with the folk singer playing Bombyx in Florence, Willie Carlisle.

