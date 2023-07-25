© 2023 New England Public Media

Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte.
The Fabulous 413

Partnerships of all platforms

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:51 AM EDT
Tim Garvin of The United Way of Central Massachusetts (left) with the hosts of The Fabulous 413
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Massachusetts State Sen. Jo Comerford at Greenfield Community College on January 21, 2019.
Paul Franz / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com
Massachusetts state Senator Karen Spilka sat next to former state Senate president Harriette Chandler before ascending the rostrum Thursday as the new Senate president.
Sam Doran / State House News Service
(from left) Archivist at Forbes Library Julie Bartlett Nelson, vice-president of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library Bill Scher, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith
Tony Dunne / New England Public Media
Calvin Coolidge en route to take the oath on Inauguration Day, March 4, 1925.
AP
Local Filmmaker Bob Krzykowski at a local showing of the movie "Barbie"
Monte Belmonte / New England Public Media

Today we're making time to come together and improve things.

A lot of this has to do with recent announcements about funds and systems being developed to help the many farmers who have lost some or all of their crops over the course of this year. Since FEMA funds are restricted to infrastructure, the Bay State is finding the funds to help its farmers through other means. One of them is the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund, which sees its structure rooted in The United Way. Another is the very recently proposed supplementary budget through the State senate. Each seeks to address different aspects of this growing loss and devastation, and we speak with Tim Garvin of the United Way of Central Massachusetts, as well as Senator Jo Comerford, and Senate President Karen Spilka about the purpose of each endeavor as well as why it's important to handle a calamity of this nature by working in tandem from different angles.

It's also in the kismet of a new library and an equally new president. It's the 100th anniversary of Calvin Coolidge's inauguration. His official presidential library, which resides within Forbes Library, is celebrating the occasion of our 30th president with an event we are fondly dubbing: Calvinmania. We speak with vice president of the Calvin Coolidge Library and Museum Standing Committee Bill Scher, and librarian and archivist Julie Bartlett Nelson about the local connections that still pervade Northampton's landscape.

And it's in pop culture making the most interesting mashups. Such is the case with Barbenheimer: a colloquialization of both the fact that the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies were released on the same day, and the idealized double feature one might partake of due to this fact. We talk with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed about the importance of both films alongside local filmmaker Bob Krzykowski.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNMENT & POLITICS AGRICULTURE FILM & MOVIES HISTORY FESTIVALS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
