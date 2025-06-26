© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Author Mattea Kramer, musician John Carroll Kirby, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 26, 2025 at 11:04 AM EDT
Photo is adapted from the cover art of John Carroll Kirby's 5th LP, "My Garden."
Photo is adapted from the cover art of John Carroll Kirby's 5th LP, "My Garden."
Author Mattea Kramer joins The Fabulous 413 to talk about her novel, "The Untended."
Author Mattea Kramer joins The Fabulous 413 to talk about her novel, "The Untended."
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today we're bringing other locales into closer view.

In literature, we dig into Mattea Kramer’s new novel, “The Untended,” which takes a very close look at a fictional woman’s interaction with the very real opioid crisis within a Greenfield backdrop. We hear about treading proverbial lines between the real and unreal on the page from someone who’s been addressing issues like these in the public sphere for years.

We also evoke more than a little Clouseau with the music of someone performing tonight at The Iron Horse. John Carroll Kirby has collaborated with big names like Solange, Frank Ocean and Blood Orange to name a few, but his solo albums evokes more of a free-form electronica. We ask him about the art he makes in collaboration and for himself before you can see him in person in Northampton.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes us back to English’s origins with German words we’ve adopted and remixed for our own linguistic purposes. But the journey is a bit of an ouroboros, except that that word is Greek.

Author Mattea Kramer on "The Untended"
John Carroll Kirby
German words with Word Nerd

