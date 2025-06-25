Lichter and Levin Delicatessen, Nightjar Farm, Jurassic armored mud balls

Today on the Fabulous 413, we’re turning dreams into reality, which is a tall order. But sometimes, the magic just happens.

We head to Northampton which has had a particular hole in its culinary landscape. We head to the future home of Lichter and Levin Jewish Delicatessen to hear from the music-stewarding duo at the helm of this endeavor, the eponymous Emily Lichter and Ben Levin. We also speak to their talented chef, Alex Hanley, and a familiar face to their location, Robin Wynn, at their downtown digs and the joke that started it all and the legacy they’re accidentally continuing. Oh, and a quick taste test of some of their delicious menu items!

We also head to Chicopee where Evan Nawrocki of Nightjar Farm turned nearly an acre of land at his grandmother’s house into a growing farm operation, We’re joined with CISA Executive Director Jennifer Core to head to Nawrocki’s burgeoning homestead to hear how this very young farmer got into the business, along with CISA Executive Director Jennifer Core.

And, our very favorite of the Baystate’s unique geological features is once again up in the legislature to become the official sedimentary structure of Massachusetts. Richard Little , professor emeritus of Greenfield Community College, joins us to talk about how you can support them becoming official and about the “ JAMB-O-Ree ” being held this weekend to celebrate the Jurassic armored mud ball.

