The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Lichter and Levin Delicatessen, Nightjar Farm, Jurassic armored mud balls

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Nightjar Farm for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
PXL_20250623_144012969.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Nightjar Farm for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Lichter and Levin Delicatessen in Northampton, MA.
PXL_20250623_211127188.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Lichter and Levin Delicatessen in Northampton, MA.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The "J.A.M.B-O-REE" is an event to celebrate the Jurassic armored mud ball that is unique to western Massachusetts.
grove.png
The "J.A.M.B-O-REE" is an event to celebrate the Jurassic armored mud ball that is unique to western Massachusetts.
Courtesy / Great Falls Discover Center

Today on the Fabulous 413, we’re turning dreams into reality, which is a tall order. But sometimes, the magic just happens.

We head to Northampton which has had a particular hole in its culinary landscape. We head to the future home of Lichter and Levin Jewish Delicatessen to hear from the music-stewarding duo at the helm of this endeavor, the eponymous Emily Lichter and Ben Levin. We also speak to their talented chef, Alex Hanley, and a familiar face to their location, Robin Wynn, at their downtown digs and the joke that started it all and the legacy they’re accidentally continuing. Oh, and a quick taste test of some of their delicious menu items!

We also head to Chicopee where Evan Nawrocki of Nightjar Farm turned nearly an acre of land at his grandmother’s house into a growing farm operation, We’re joined with CISA Executive Director Jennifer Core to head to Nawrocki’s burgeoning homestead to hear how this very young farmer got into the business, along with CISA Executive Director Jennifer Core.

And, our very favorite of the Baystate’s unique geological features is once again up in the legislature to become the official sedimentary structure of Massachusetts. Richard Little, professor emeritus of Greenfield Community College, joins us to talk about how you can support them becoming official and about the “JAMB-O-Ree” being held this weekend to celebrate the Jurassic armored mud ball.

Lichter and Levin Delicatessen
Nightjar Farm
Jurassic armored mud balls

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
