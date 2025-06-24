Music with Olive Klug, author Jonathan Wynn, Mr. Universe

We are winding down from an amped up weekend locally and globally.

Locally, the Green River Festival wrapped yesterday, and beyond our live show, which was the very first thing on any of the stages as the festival opened, a good handful of artists agreed to sit with us for pop-ups throughout the course of the weekend. We hear music and stories from someone who nearly didn’t make it to the festival at all, singer-songwriter Olive Klug .

Globally, the U.S. has been up to things, things that have repercussions on the scientific community in ways you wouldn’t expect. So Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, walks us through some of the implications of our bombing of Iran.