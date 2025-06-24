© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Olive Klug, author Jonathan Wynn, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 24, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
Singer-songwriter Olive Klug joins The Fabulous 413 for a pop-up at the Green River Festival.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250621_191414852.jpg
Singer-songwriter Olive Klug joins The Fabulous 413 for a pop-up at the Green River Festival.
Kaliis Smith
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We are winding down from an amped up weekend locally and globally.

Locally, the Green River Festival wrapped yesterday, and beyond our live show, which was the very first thing on any of the stages as the festival opened, a good handful of artists agreed to sit with us for pop-ups throughout the course of the weekend. We hear music and stories from someone who nearly didn’t make it to the festival at all, singer-songwriter Olive Klug.

Globally, the U.S. has been up to things, things that have repercussions on the scientific community in ways you wouldn’t expect. So Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, walks us through some of the implications of our bombing of Iran.

And, what better way to unwind from being amped up than to nestle in with a new noir novel that follows actors, con artists, journalists and the organizations that tie them all together. “The Set Up” is the first novel by UMass professor of sociology Jonathan Wynn that explores all of this against a Las Vegas backdrop, and we chat with the author about this foray into fiction.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsBOOKSMr. UniverseSCIENCEGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
