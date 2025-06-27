Author and illustrator Grace Lin, McGoverning with McGovern

Today we speak with two folx who are trying their very hardest to make the nation better, through reading materials, and reading the writing slowly getting scrawled on walls

Locally, an incredibly prolific author and illustrator not only has a new novel to celebrate, but a whole exhibit looking at her books, paintings, processes, and entire career. A living retrospective of Grace Lin ’s work is on display at the Eric Carle Museum in Amherst, and we take a trip to see her work unfold on the walls, continue our impromptu summer reading week, explore the possibilities of cultural connection and learn the importance of being seen.

And, a lot has changed in the political landscape over the last few days. So our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern is covering a lot of ground as well. From U.S. bombings in Iran, to more possible cuts to SNAP nationwide, there’s troubling situations afoot. But, there’s also glimmers of good stuff as well, and we get into how the recent NYC elections could tie into a sea change in the Democratic Party and how the Dalai Lama is helping to buoy his hope this week.

Grace Lin's exhibit at the Carle Listen • 32:29