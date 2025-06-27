© 2025 New England Public Media

Author and illustrator Grace Lin, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:04 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talk with author and illustrator Grace Lin at her career retrospective exhibit at the Eric Carle Museum.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Today we speak with two folx who are trying their very hardest to make the nation better, through reading materials, and reading the writing slowly getting scrawled on walls

Locally, an incredibly prolific author and illustrator not only has a new novel to celebrate, but a whole exhibit looking at her books, paintings, processes, and entire career. A living retrospective of Grace Lin’s work is on display at the Eric Carle Museum in Amherst, and we take a trip to see her work unfold on the walls, continue our impromptu summer reading week, explore the possibilities of cultural connection and learn the importance of being seen.

And, a lot has changed in the political landscape over the last few days. So our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern is covering a lot of ground as well. From U.S. bombings in Iran, to more possible cuts to SNAP nationwide, there’s troubling situations afoot. But, there’s also glimmers of good stuff as well, and we get into how the recent NYC elections could tie into a sea change in the Democratic Party and how the Dalai Lama is helping to buoy his hope this week.

Grace Lin's exhibit at the Carle
McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern
June 6, 2025

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
